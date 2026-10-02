Seahawks Get Concerning Injury Update on 1st-Round RB Ahead of Chargers Game

The Seattle Seahawks’ running back room has an injury concern ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Jadarian Price didn’t practice Thursday because of a chest injury, in what looks like a step backward after he was a limited participant Wednesday. According to the Seahawks’ official Thursday injury report, Price was Seattle’s only player who didn’t participate in the session.

He suffered the chest injury in Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, then worked his way back to full participation by the end of last week and played against the Washington Commanders.

Price’s downgrade with one full practice remaining before game statuses are announced makes Friday’s session especially important for the Seahawks.

Price Takes Step Back After Playing Through Chest Injury

Price’s chest injury didn’t prevent him from suiting up in Week 3, but the rookie’s workload dipped sharply. He carried five times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 7 yards in Seattle’s 33-31 loss at Washington.

Through three games, Price has 28 carries for 119 yards, an average of 4.3 yards per attempt, via Seattle’s official statistics. He has also caught four passes for 21 yards. The Seahawks have started him in all three games while Zach Charbonnet has worked his way back from the torn ACL he sustained in last season’s divisional round.

Seattle, selecting the Notre Dame product with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, liked Price on the way to bringing him onboard. General manager John Schneider said after the draft that Price “stood alone” as the top player remaining on the Seahawks’ board when they made the pick.

The early results have included flashes of the explosiveness Seattle valued. Price rushed for 52 yards in each of his first two NFL games, including a 25-yard run against Arizona. Ball security has been an issue, however, with two fumbles lost through three appearances.

His health now becomes a variable to look at in a backfield that entered the week in transition.

Seahawks’ Backfield Depth Is Suddenly Under the Microscope

Thursday brought good news for Zach Charbonnet, who returned to practice on a limited basis after opening the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Charbonnet can’t return to game action until Week 5 at the earliest. That leaves George Holani and Emanuel Wilson as the other running backs on Seattle’s 53-man roster for the Chargers matchup.

Holani was limited for a second straight day because of a rib injury. Wilson was the only running back on the active roster who carried no injury designation Thursday.

Seattle has leaned on the rookie during Charbonnet’s absence, and the first-round pick has logged 32 offensive touches in three games. Presuming Price is limited or unavailable, Wilson could be positioned for an expanded role, while Holani’s availability would take on added importance.

The Seahawks do have grounds to avoid assuming the worst from one missed practice. Price followed a similar injury path last week, when the chest issue lingered before he practiced fully Friday.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said then that Price was “ready to go,” and the rookie played two days later.

This week’s progression is ultimately different because Price moved from limited participation to no participation.