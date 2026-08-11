Seahawks’ First-Round Rookie Turns Heads With ‘Prime Dalvin Cook’ Comparison

The Seattle Seahawks used a first-round pick on Jadarian Price believing his explosiveness could work well and quickly in the NFL.

One of his veteran teammates has already reached for a soaring comparison.

Julian Love compared Price’s burst to Dalvin Cook at his best, telling ESPN that the rookie’s burst is “like a prime Dalvin Cook,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in an Aug. 11 training camp roundup.

It’s quite a name to invoke for a player still waiting to take his first NFL snap.

Cook’s best stretch with the Minnesota Vikings included four consecutive seasons with more than 1,100 rushing yards from 2019 through 2022. He peaked in 2020 with 1,557 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Price has a long road before any similarity reaches that territory.

Regardless, the comment speaks to what Seattle has seen from the No. 32 overall pick through his first NFL training camp.

Seahawks Rookie Already Making Strong Impression

Love is hardly alone in praising Price.

Head coach Mike Macdonald told ESPN that Price “doesn’t feel like a rookie,” pointing to his attention to detail and coachability. Macdonald also called him an “impressive guy” as Seattle waits to see how those early flashes translate into game action.

Tight end AJ Barner also praised Price’s feel for working behind his blockers, another piece of an encouraging start for a rookie Seattle identified as a potential instant contributor.

The traits match what the Seahawks saw during the draft process.

General manager John Schneider said Price “stood alone” on Seattle’s draft board when the team went on the clock at No. 32. Schneider highlighted his acceleration, vision, cutback ability and home-run speed after making the selection, per Seahawks.com.

Price spent his final Notre Dame season sharing the backfield with Jeremiyah Love, who went No. 3 overall in April. Price still rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 attempts, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. He added two receiving touchdowns and two scores as a kick returner.

Seattle has already tested whether that versatility can expand at the next level.

During an early camp practice, Price showed off his route running against Ernest Jones IV.

The rookie came back the following day and scored on the same route, while Macdonald said Seattle had found plenty of ways to involve Price as a receiver out of the backfield.

Price Has Open Window for Seahawks Role

Seattle’s backfield gives Price a prospect of purposeful work.

Macdonald told ESPN the Seahawks could feature two or even three running backs in a game plan.

George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are in the mix, while Zach Charbonnet is working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered during Seattle’s postseason run.

Seattle also spread the labor around last season.

Kenneth Walker III averaged 13 carries per game before departing in free agency, ESPN noted.

Price’s momentum has hit a temporary pause. He missed consecutive practices because of lower-body soreness, but Macdonald described the issue as minor and said the rookie should return soon.

With the regular season still weeks away, Seattle has space to be cautious.

Once Price returns, the preseason should offer the next clue about how quickly his role can grow.

Love has already seen enough in practice to compare his burst with one of the NFL’s premier running backs from recent years.

So, if that explosiveness carries into games, Price could make Seattle’s crowded backfield increasingly tough to keep him out of.