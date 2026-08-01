Seattle Seahawks First-Round Rookie Named Threat to Win RB1 Job

The Seattle Seahawks used the final pick of the first round on Jadarian Price with an instant need waiting for him in their backfield.

Seattle’s Super Bowl MVP left in free agency and Zach Charbonnet began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The first week of camp has only added to the intrigue surrounding the rookie.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton included Price among seven rookies who could earn starting jobs during the preseason, pointing to Seattle’s unsettled backfield and the opportunity for Price to demonstrate his capabilities before Charbonnet returns.

Price still has to prove he can handle the responsibilities that rarely appeared on his Notre Dame tape.

Early camp returns suggest he has already started answering the most important question surrounding his likelihood for the job.

Price Has an Opening to Win Seattle’s RB1 Role

Seattle selected Price with the No. 32 pick after he rushed for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns over his final three college seasons.

He averaged 6 yards per carry despite working in a shared backfield and reached the NFL with considerably less wear-and-tear than many highly drafted running backs.

The opportunity became clearer when Seattle’s former starter signed elsewhere and Charbonnet continued his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered during the playoffs.

The Seahawks entered camp with Price, George Holani and Emanuel Wilson competing for the available work.

Seattle’s official website identified the backfield as one of the team’s crucial training camp battles before practice began.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said the Seahawks planned to test Price in their zone and gap-running concepts while also giving him opportunities in the passing game.

That versatility could separate Price from the rest of the group.

Holani gave Seattle steady work late last season and has drawn praise for his pass protection. Wilson brings NFL experience after signing in free agency.

But neither carries the investment Seattle made in Price, and the rookie has the explosiveness to turn an even competition in his favor.

Moton wrote that Price’s scoring production could make him an immediate option near the goal line.

Price scored 27 total touchdowns at Notre Dame, including three as a kickoff returner, and finished his final season with 11 rushing scores on 113 carries.

Price Is Showing More Than He Put on College Film

The biggest issue for Price is easy to identify.

He caught only 15 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns in college, leaving Seattle to determine whether he can stay on the field in passing situations.

Price has made progress there during camp.

He scored on a wheel route in consecutive practices, first beating Ernest Jones IV and then winning another matchup for a touchdown.

After the linebacker lost the first matchup, Jones called Price mature and said the rookie was “doing everything right.”

Those plays have given the Seahawks a glimpse of the three-down role Moton described.

Sam Darnold also said Price’s receiving ability can create mismatches against linebackers and safeties, an important piece for an offense that wants to involve its running backs more often.

Price acknowledged Friday that pass protection remains a work in progress. He said he has consistently shown he can catch the ball in practice but still needs to provide more evidence as a blocker.

The preseason should give him that chance.

Protecting the quarterback and continuing to produce as a receiver would make it difficult for Seattle to keep him away from the front of the rotation.

Nonetheless, the Seahawks drafted Price to compete immediately.

With Charbonnet still working his way back and the rest of the room fighting for touches, the rookie has an avenue to open the season at the front of the backfield.