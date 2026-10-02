Seahawks Rule Out 1st-Round Rookie RB, Turn to $2.1 Million Veteran vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks’ thin backfield lost its most explosive piece two days before a matchup that appeared ready for the ground game.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported Friday that the Seahawks ruled out rookie running back Jadarian Price for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Price re-aggravated his chest injury during Wednesday’s practice, leaving George Holani and Emanuel Wilson as Seattle’s next options.

Macdonald didn’t know whether the setback would keep Price sidelined beyond Week 4, according to Field Gulls. The development reversed what initially looked like a manageable situation.

Price participated on a limited basis Wednesday, then sat out Thursday.

The former Notre Dame standout first suffered the injury in Seattle’s Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He recovered in time to face the Washington Commanders last Sunday, rushing five times for 15 yards before his workload diminished following a first-quarter fumble.

The 22-year-old has rushed 28 times for a team-high 119 yards through three games, per his official statistics. Seattle selected him No. 32 overall in April, making him the final player taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

Seahawks’ $2.1 Million Veteran Steps Into Larger Role

Wilson now stands as the likeliest candidate to handle the bulk of Seattle’s carries. The former Green Bay Packers back has 109 yards on 32 attempts this season, with most of his production existing after Price exited against Arizona.

Wilson rushed 21 times for 92 yards in that win. He carried the ball on 10 of Seattle’s final 17 plays during a 70-yard drive that consumed more than 10 minutes, via Seahawks.com.

Macdonald praised Wilson as a decisive, downhill runner one day later.

That sequence serves as a useful blueprint for Sunday. Seattle signed Wilson in March to a one-year contract worth up to $2.1 million, adding a 230-pound runner with the size to absorb a heavier workload.

Holani gives offensive coordinator Brian Fleury a different tool. He caught five passes for 48 yards against Washington and has shown value in protection and on third downs. His health bears watching, however, following a rib injury limiting him Wednesday and Thursday.

Price’s absence comes at an awkward moment for an offense seeking to restore its balance. Seattle ran for only 44 yards in its 33-31 loss to Washington, a sharp retreat from the 162-yard effort it produced one week earlier in Arizona.

Charbonnet’s Return Looms After Chargers Game

Relief is moving closer, although it can’t arrive Sunday.

Seattle designated Zach Charbonnet to return to practice Thursday, opening his 21-day activation window. Charbonnet has spent the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during last season’s divisional-round victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He must miss one more game before becoming eligible for the active roster. That leaves Seattle navigating a one-week bridge with Wilson and Holani, plus a possible practice-squad elevation for additional depth.

The matchup has an opening.

Los Angeles has allowed 116.3 rushing yards per game, ranking 20th in the NFL. The Chargers surrendered 176 yards on the ground in their Week 3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, including 154 to their leading rusher.

Seattle can’t assume the same production will follow with Price unavailable and Holani working through a rib issue.