Seattle Seahawks Expand Role for Former Heisman Contender During Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks gave Jalen Milroe few shots to move beyond a developmental role during his rookie season.

Not far into his second training camp, that approach appears to be changing.

Milroe has started mixing in work with Seattle’s higher offensive groups after operating almost exclusively with the third team last summer, per Field Gulls.

The report noted that Milroe has received repetitions with the second-team offense and some players who normally work with the starters.

The development doesn’t mean Milroe has overtaken Drew Lock for the backup job behind Sam Darnold.

But the former third-round pick has more valuable opportunities than he received at the same stage of his rookie year.

Milroe supported the increased workload with one of Friday’s best throws. He connected with Elijah Arroyo on a contested deep completion that ended a productive practice for both second-year players.

Milroe Receives Work Higher on Depth Chart

Milroe’s throw to Arroyo caught attention because of the players surrounding him.

Field Gulls noted that the quarterback spent most of his first training camp working with the third-team offense, limiting the number of repetitions he received alongside established contributors.

That made Friday’s connection with Arroyo a meaningful change.

Seattle selected the athletic tight end with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and he enters his second season with an opportunity to take on a larger offensive role.

The Seahawks’ official website described the completion as a leaping catch on a contested deep ball. Arroyo also produced several other receptions and created yards after the catch during what the team called a “big day.”

Milroe’s progress didn’t begin Friday.

He delivered his best performance of camp three days earlier, throwing two touchdowns during a red-zone period before adding another deep score later in practice.

The Seahawks highlighted Milroe’s touch and accuracy while throwing on the move. His performance included a completion over intermediate coverage while rolling to his left and a well-placed deep ball down the sideline.

Those plays represent the type of growth Seattle needed to see after using Milroe sparingly as a rookie.

He didn’t attempt a regular-season pass in 2025 and finished with four rushing yards on three carries.

His final regular-season appearance also ended with a fumble, leaving Milroe with limited positive game film heading into his first full NFL offseason.

Seahawks Still Have Defined Roles at Quarterback

Milroe’s added work comes without immediate pressure on Seattle’s quarterback order.

Darnold returns as the clear starter after leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. Lock is a trusted backup with 28 career NFL starts, giving the team an experienced option if Darnold misses time.

Seattle identified Milroe’s continued development and a possible specialized offensive role as two goals entering camp, via team’s quarterback preview. His athleticism gives offensive coordinator Brian Fleury options that the other quarterbacks do not provide.

Milroe showed that ability during the 2025 preseason. He completed 22 of 39 passes for 255 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while adding 87 rushing yards.

The numbers showed flashes of the dual-threat ability that helped make him a two-year starter at Alabama.

They also came primarily against reserve defenders, making his current work with better offensive personnel an important part of his evaluation.

Milroe still has ground to make up before presenting a serious challenge to Lock.

The Seahawks don’t need to rush that process with Darnold coming off a championship season and a solid backup already in place.

The early practice change still gives Milroe a chance to accelerate his development.

More snaps with the second team–and occasional work around starters–allow Seattle to evaluate him in situations that third-team repetitions cannot fully recreate.