Seahawks’ 23-Year-Old Former Alabama Star Named ‘Most Sensible’ Trade Asset

Jalen Milroe aimed to prove he had taken another step as an NFL quarterback this offseason.

By the end of August, the Seattle Seahawks were describing him as a developmental No. 3 with upside.

That upside is now part of a different discussion.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified Milroe as Seattle’s “most sensible” trade asset ahead of Week 4. The idea arrives with Sam Darnold entrenched atop the depth chart and Drew Lock having strengthened his hold on the backup job with an impressive start in Week 2.

Milroe is one of Seattle’s more intriguing developmental players. His route to the field, however, has grown increasingly narrow.

Lock Has Made Milroe’s Avenue Even Tighter

Seattle drafted Milroe in the third round, No. 92 overall, in 2025 after a dynamic college career at Alabama. He appeared in three games as a rookie before being inactive throughout the Seahawks’ postseason run to a Super Bowl title.

His second preseason divulged flashes of progress.

Milroe struggled to find consistency in Seattle’s first two exhibition games, then closed the preseason with his best NFL performance. Against Kansas City, he completed 16 of 26 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while posting a 101.9 passer rating. He added 20 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Mike Macdonald praised Milroe afterward for his decisiveness and ball security, with the Seahawks highlighting the performance as the quarterback’s best preseason showing to date.

The outing secured what Seattle’s initial 53-man roster breakdown called a developmental third-quarterback role. The team’s current depth chart continues to list Darnold first, Lock second and Milroe third.

That hierarchy has become harder to crack because of what Lock did when Seattle needed him.

Once Darnold left the season opener against New England, Lock helped rally Seattle to a 13-10 victory. With Darnold ruled out the following week, Lock started against Arizona and delivered his strongest argument yet for the QB2 job.

He threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, finishing with a 139.1 passer rating in a 31-7 victory, per the Seahawks’ game recap.

Milroe suddenly has two sturdy options occupying the spots ahead of him.

Seahawks Have Seen Why QB Depth Matters

There’s also a compelling reason for Seattle to keep developing Milroe.

The Seahawks needed multiple quarterbacks in the first week of the season. Darnold’s injury forced Lock onto the field against New England, then kept the starter out the following week. Seattle went into the Arizona game with Lock starting and Milroe next in line.

That sequence showed how swiftly a QB3 can become necessary.

Milroe is also only 23 and is in the second season of his rookie contract. Seattle doesn’t face financial pressure to move him, and his preseason finale demonstrated evidence that his passing ability is still moving forward.

His physical tools have never been difficult to spot. Bleacher Report’s 2025 scouting report on Milroe highlighted his explosive athleticism, arm talent and developmental upside while projecting that he would benefit from time before being asked to start.

Seattle can provide exactly that.

The question is whether another franchise would hand out enough to make the Seahawks rethink the arrangement.

Darnold is coming off a championship season, and Lock has delivered when called upon this year.

So, if quarterback-needy teams come calling before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Seattle could face an interesting choice.

For the moment, Milroe sits in a strange spot — blocked from playing time, yet valuable partly because the Seahawks have seen the import of quarterback depth in this league.