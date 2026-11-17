The Seattle Seahawks have a receiver putting together a season the NFL hasn’t seen in 66 years.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined three Pro Football Hall of Famers in an exclusive group following Seattle’s 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 15.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Smith-Njigba became just the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches through the first 10 games of a season.

The others are Raymond Berry (1960), Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942).

No player had reached those numbers since Berry did it 66 years ago.

Smith-Njigba now has 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games. His production has put him alongside some of the greatest receivers in football history.

And he still has seven games remaining.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Joins More NFL Legends

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

The Hall of Fame identified two more historical achievements from Smith-Njigba’s season.

He’s just the third player ever with at least 75 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games.

The other two are Torry Holt in 2003 and Cooper Kupp in 2021.

Smith-Njigba has also topped 100 receiving yards in eight of Seattle’s first 10 games. Only four other players have accomplished that feat, including Hall of Famers Hirsch and Michael Irvin.

His latest performance helped secure another Seahawks victory.

Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for a season-high 171 yards and one touchdown against Las Vegas.

A remarkable 144 of those yards came in the third quarter, setting a Seahawks franchise record for receiving yards in a single quarter.

“He’s just built like that, that’s all I can say,” Zach Charbonnet told Seahawks.com. “He’s different.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Chasing NFL Receiving Record

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 15: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs for yards against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of a game at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Smith-Njigba’s numbers have placed another record within reach.

The 24-year-old is averaging 120.7 receiving yards per game. Maintaining that pace would give him approximately 2,052 yards over 17 games.

That would surpass Calvin Johnson’s NFL single-season record of 1,964 yards, set with the Detroit Lions in 2012.

Smith-Njigba needs 758 more yards over Seattle’s final seven games to break the mark.

The receiver’s latest outing showed how quickly he can change a game.

He entered halftime against Las Vegas with just 11 receiving yards before connecting with Drew Lock for a 71-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Despite the historical numbers, Smith-Njigba saw room for improvement.

“Got a lot to clean up,” he said after the victory. “Honestly, I think the first half could have been a lot better.”

Seattle enters its bye week at 6-4. Smith-Njigba already matched his 2025 touchdown total in seven fewer games.

The Hall of Fame comparison shows just how rare his start has been. The next seven games will determine how far he can take it.