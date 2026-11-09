Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Lofty Take on 6-Foot-6 TE After Win

The Seattle Seahawks got both of their touchdowns from AJ Barner on Sunday. Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants them to keep finding ways to put the tight end to work.

Barner ran for a score and caught another in Seattle’s 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 8. His teammate had a clear assessment afterward.

“He’s like one of the best tight ends in the world,” Smith-Njigba said, according to Seahawks.com’s Ari Horton. “So we have to use him.”

That endorsement followed a game in which Barner helped Seattle finish drives in two different ways. He took a snap under center near the goal line, then gave Drew Lock a target through the air.

AJ Barner Scores Twice as Seahawks Beat Cardinals

Barner scored on a 1-yard sneak and a 7-yard reception during the second quarter.

He became the first Seahawk since Chris Carson in 2019 to record rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same quarter, John Boyle reported. It marked his second career game with multiple touchdowns and his first with one of each kind.

The short-yardage work extended beyond the scoring play. Barner converted all three of his rushing attempts into first downs.

Those plays gave Seattle a way to keep possessions moving without asking Lock to make another throw. When the Seahawks needed a touchdown pass, the same player finished that opportunity, too.

In his postgame news conference, Barner credited the running backs and offensive line. He praised Lock for playing through an elbow injury and described the ground game as a point of pride for the offense.

Seahawks Find Another Scoring Option Around Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle played without quarterback Sam Darnold, receiver Rashid Shaheed, left tackle Charles Cross and guard Quenton Nelson.

That left fewer familiar options around Smith-Njigba and more responsibility for the players available. Barner’s ability to handle snaps under center and catch a contested scoring pass helped cover those absences.

His role creates a question for defenses near the goal line: prepare for the sneak when he takes the snap, then account for him as a receiver when he releases into a route.

Smith-Njigba’s comments point toward keeping both uses in the offense. A tight end who can finish possessions on the ground and through the air gives Seattle several choices from close range.

Barner himself saw room to improve. He acknowledged mistakes during his postgame remarks and stressed the need to trust the daily preparation through difficult stretches. He credited the depth across the roster, including the running back room, for helping the team handle its missing starters.

Seattle improved to 5-4. Its tight end supplied the touchdowns, and its leading receiver made clear he wants that versatility to remain part of the plan.