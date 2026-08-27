Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes Strong Cooper Kupp Statement

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came within range of setting the NFL’s all-time single-season receiving record last season, and said he leaned on another near-record-setting for support.

Smith-Njigba finished the season with 1,793 yards, just 172 yards short of Calvin Johnson’s all-time record. The Seahawks receiving room also had the No. 2 season all-time in Cooper Kupp, who came painfully close — just 17 yards shy — with the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith-Njigba opened up about the influence that the veteran Kupp has had on him, saying the veteran has been a great resource for help.

Cooper Kupp’s Guidance is Key, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Says

Smith-Njigba said he’s learned a lot about the game from Kupp, who is like a second coach for him.