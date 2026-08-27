Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes Strong Cooper Kupp Statement

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came within range of setting the NFL’s all-time single-season receiving record last season, and said he leaned on another near-record-setting for support.
Smith-Njigba finished the season with 1,793 yards, just 172 yards short of Calvin Johnson’s all-time record. The Seahawks receiving room also had the No. 2 season all-time in Cooper Kupp, who came painfully close — just 17 yards shy — with the Los Angeles Rams.
Smith-Njigba opened up about the influence that the veteran Kupp has had on him, saying the veteran has been a great resource for help.
Cooper Kupp’s Guidance is Key, Jaxon Smith-Njigba Says
Smith-Njigba said he’s learned a lot about the game from Kupp, who is like a second coach for him.
“He brings a high level of confidence and a high level of learning and understanding what we want to do and what the defense is trying to do,” Smith-Njigba said, via the team’s official website. “Like I said before, it’s like having an extra coach out there. Everybody trusts him. He’s our leader in the receiving room and on the team. If you follow him, you’re doing something right. You’re good.”
Though Kupp’s raw production numbers fell last year — he finished the season with 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns — he shined in more limited opportunities as the passing game flowed largely through Smith-Njigba. Kupp averaged 12.6 yards per reception, his highest total since the Super Bowl winning season with the Rams in 2021.
Mike Macdonald Shares Praise for Cooper Kupp
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald went a step further, saying he believes Kupp could have a good future on the NFL sidelines if he ever wanted to become a coach.
“Oh he’d be phenomenal. He’d probably have my job,” Macdonald said. “He’s got a job here, that’s for sure. I don’t even know if he’s interested. He’s got a lot of ball left to play, I know that.”
Macdonald added that Kupp has already taught him a lot about football, with his knowledge spreading to teammates.
“I think he’s taught me more than I’ve taught him, which is pretty awesome. You just talk about force multipliers, not only is he a productive player on the field, high leverage moments I think that’s when we saw the best version of Coop last year. I think this is the best he’s looked that I’ve seen him since he got here. He’s made a lot of great plays in camp and throughout the offseason. I’m really excited about where he’s going. That really gave you a window into what he’s like every day.”
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Makes Strong Cooper Kupp Statement