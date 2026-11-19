The Seattle Seahawks have the NFL’s most popular wide receiver when it comes to jersey sales.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ranks third among all NFL players in jersey sales through the first half of the 2026 season, according to figures from Fanatics.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the rankings on Thursday, November 19.

Only Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished ahead of Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks receiver ranked above several of the league’s biggest names, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

It’s another measure of how far Smith-Njigba’s profile has grown since Seattle drafted him in 2023.

Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ranks Ahead of NFL Stars

Smith-Njigba was the only wide receiver to crack Fanatics’ five best-selling NFL jerseys.

Williams topped the list, followed by Allen, Smith-Njigba, Love and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

The 24-year-old was also the highest-ranked non-quarterback.

The sales figures follow a remarkable stretch for Smith-Njigba, who helped Seattle win Super Bowl LX last season.

He led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025, setting a franchise record while catching 119 passes and scoring 10 touchdowns.

His performance earned him first-team All-Pro honors and the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award.

Seattle rewarded him in March with a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, including $120 million guaranteed.

The agreement made Smith-Njigba the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver at the time.

Now his No. 11 jersey has become one of the league’s hottest sellers.

Fanatics’ reported rankings did not disclose the number of jerseys sold or the margin separating the five players.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Continues Dominant Run in 2026

Smith-Njigba has done little to slow his rise this season.

Through 10 games, the former Ohio State standout leads the NFL with 79 receptions and 1,207 receiving yards. He has caught 10 touchdown passes, matching his career high with seven regular-season games remaining.

His latest performance came against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15.

Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for a season-high 171 yards and a touchdown in Seattle’s 21-13 victory.

That included a 71-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Lock, who started in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

The receiver has now surpassed 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons, joining Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett as the only players in Seahawks history to accomplish that feat.

Smith-Njigba spoke about his connection with Seattle when he signed his extension in March.

“I feel like I was definitely drafted to Seattle for a reason, it’s become home,” Smith-Njigba told Seahawks.com.