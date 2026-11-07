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Seahawks’ Smith-Njigba Chases 8-Time Pro Bowler’s NFL Record vs. Cardinals

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Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 02: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lumen Field on November 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance to get back above .500 on Sunday.

Their leading receiver could leave with an NFL record as well.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba needs 120 receiving yards against the Arizona Cardinals to pass Tyreek Hill.

Hill posted 1,104 yards through nine games in 2022, the most in the Super Bowl era. Smith-Njigba enters the Nov. 8 matchup with 985.

Seahawks.com’s John Boyle outlined the milestones Friday, ahead of Seattle’s second meeting with Arizona this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Has Multiple Milestones Within Reach

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 02: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a loss against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on November 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

A 120-yard game would put Smith-Njigba at 1,105 yards, one beyond Hill’s mark.

He needs only 15 yards to reach 1,000 for the third consecutive season. That would place him alongside Tyler Lockett and Hall of Famer Steve Largent in Seahawks history.

A 100-yard performance carries its own distinction. Only Adam Thielen and Michael Irvin have reached that threshold in eight of a season’s first nine games.

The 24-year-old has already done it seven times this year.

Seattle’s official statistics list him with 64 catches and nine receiving touchdowns. He averages 15.4 yards per reception.

His 985 yards account for more than half of the team’s 1,914 net passing yards. Seattle’s next-leading receiver, Cooper Kupp, has 206.

Those numbers show how much the passing game has depended on Smith-Njigba through eight games.

Drew Lock Returns Against Cardinals Defense

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks runs off the field after his teams 31-7 win against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Drew Lock will start while Sam Darnold recovers from a quad injury.

Lock threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle’s Week 2 victory at Arizona. He finished that game without a turnover, according to Boyle’s report on his return to the lineup.

Smith-Njigba heads into the rematch coming off six catches, 118 yards and a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

The production did little to soften a 34-17 loss. Seattle converted just one of 11 third downs and fell to 4-4.

“We didn’t execute well. Plain and simple,” Smith-Njigba said, per Seahawks.com’s Ari Horton.

He passed Joey Galloway for eighth on Seattle’s career receiving list during that defeat, reaching 4,458 yards.

Against Chicago, Seattle’s next-highest receiving total belonged to Tory Horton, who finished with 26 yards on three catches. Kupp scored on his lone reception, a 7-yarder.

Smith-Njigba supplied most of the yardage, but the offense spent too little time on the field to keep pace.

Sunday brings a shot to add a league record to those franchise milestones, as the Seahawks need his catches to help sustain drives, too.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Seahawks’ Smith-Njigba Chases 8-Time Pro Bowler’s NFL Record vs. Cardinals

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