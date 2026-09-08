Seahawks’ Former All-Rookie Safety Works Out for NFC West Rival

The Arizona Cardinals took a look at a known NFC West name days before the 2026 season begins.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday that the Cardinals worked out former Seattle Seahawks safety Jerrick Reed II, who became a free agent after the Tennessee Titans waived him from their practice squad Monday.

For Reed, the visit creates a potential track back to the division where his NFL career began.

Seattle selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and the 26-year-old carved out a role on special teams before injuries and roster churn pushed him elsewhere.

A move to Arizona would also put Reed on the opposite side of two meetings with the Seahawks this season, giving the Cardinals a player with extensive familiarity with Seattle’s personnel and operation.

Reed II Emerged as Seahawks Special Teams Standout

Reed arrived in Seattle as the No. 198 overall pick out of New Mexico in 2023. The Seahawks liked his physical style from the start, with then-general manager John Schneider calling Reed “one of our favorites” after the draft.

That confidence showed up on special teams.

Reed appeared in 10 games as a rookie and recorded nine special teams tackles, tying for third on the team despite missing nearly half the season. His work earned him a spot on the Professional Football Writers of America All-Rookie team as a special teamer alongside Devon Witherspoon, who was honored at cornerback.

The Seahawks later noted that Reed had become one of the club’s top special teams players before a torn ACL ended his rookie season in November 2023.

The injury slowed the next stage of his career.

Reed opened the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list, returned in October and appeared in five games. He remained with Seattle into 2025, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster while appearing in five more games.

His final Seahawks appearance came in a November win over the Washington Commanders. Seattle waived Reed two days later to create a roster spot for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, whom the team acquired from the New Orleans Saints at the trade deadline.

The Titans claimed Reed off waivers the following day.

Former Seahawks Draft Pick Back on Market After Titans Move

Reed finished 2025 with Tennessee, appearing in three games and making the first start of his NFL career in the season finale. The Titans re-signed him to a one-year contract in March, giving him another occasion to compete for a roster spot this summer.

He initially survived Tennessee’s cut to 53 players before the Titans waived him Aug. 31 as part of another series of roster changes. Tennessee brought Reed back to the practice squad two days later.

That stay lasted less than a week.

The Titans waived Reed from the practice squad Monday when they added veteran defensive back Isaiah Oliver. Reed was back on the workout circuit by Tuesday, with Arizona bringing him in for an evaluation.

At 5-foot-9 and 197 pounds, Reed has appeared in 23 regular-season games across three NFL seasons. His strongest point is his special teams production in Seattle, where he made an immediate impact despite entering the league as a late-round selection.

Arizona’s workout doesn’t guarantee a contract, but Reed’s history in the NFC West and proven coverage-unit value make the visit worth watching from a Seahawks perspective.