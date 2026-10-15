Seahawks Urged to Trade for $52.5 Million Pro Bowl WR

The Seattle Seahawks have a top-tier NFL receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Finding a target alongside him and Cooper Kupp makes Jerry Jeudy an interesting name to watch before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Seahawks Wire’s Matt Legros floated Jeudy as a potential Seattle trade target on Oct. 14, arguing that the former Pro Bowler could give the Seahawks a proven No. 2 option behind Smith-Njigba.

There may be an opportunity to make it happen, too.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Cleveland Browns are willing to move Jeudy and are looking for a pick in the early third- to fourth-round range. Schultz also expressed doubt that Cleveland will receive that much.

After talking to people around the NFL, I have a few more names I believe are available for trade: https://t.co/KWecTKAYPy pic.twitter.com/jwAQOf8P61 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 13, 2026

Seahawks Could Buy Low on Jeudy

Jeudy’s current numbers hardly scream blockbuster acquisition.

The 27-year-old has recorded only eight receptions for 81 yards without a touchdown through five games, via the Browns’ statistics.

His role has shrunk dramatically as Cleveland has gone toward its younger receivers.

There’s also a much better version of Jeudy on relatively recent tape.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 after catching 90 passes for a career-high 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that season with 50 receptions for 602 yards and two scores in 2025.

Jeudy is playing under a three-year, $52.5 million extension originally signed with Cleveland, handing Seattle more than a short-term rental if it believes a change of scenery can revive his production.

There’s disagreement over what that upside should cost.

While Schultz reported Cleveland wants an early third- or fourth-round selection, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox assigned Jeudy a projected value of only a conditional 2027 fifth-round pick in his Oct. 14 trade big board.

That type of price would make Jeudy more appealing for Seattle.

Relinquishing up a Day 2 selection for a receiver with 81 yards would be aggressive. Waiting out Cleveland and landing a former 1,200-yard receiver for a later pick may land well.

Seahawks Curious About Production Behind JSN

Smith-Njigba has been doing the heavy lifting for Seattle’s passing attack.

Through five games, he has 37 receptions for 583 yards and seven touchdowns. The production drops considerably after him.

Cooper Kupp has 11 catches for 129 yards and one touchdown, while Rashid Shaheed has nine receptions for 96 yards without a score. That gap was central to Seahawks Wire’s argument for Jeudy.

Legros described him as a potential “buy-low receiver” who could provide more consistent production opposite Smith-Njigba, pointing to the modest starts from Kupp and Shaheed

Seattle would obviously be betting on Jeudy rediscovering some of what made him a Pro Bowler two years ago.

The circumstances make the gamble easier to understand.

Jeudy’s diminished role has placed his name firmly into the trade conversation, while Seattle has an established No. 1 receiver without another wideout exceeding 130 receiving yards through five games.

The biggest question is price.

If Cleveland holds firm on a third-round selection, Seattle may have better places to invest its draft capital. If the Browns move closer to the fifth-round valuation suggested by Bleacher Report, Jeudy becomes a far more intriguing deadline swing.