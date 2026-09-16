Seahawks Named Best Fit for 40-Year-Old QB After Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks may have found a logical insurance policy while Sam Darnold works his way back from a Week 1 injury.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay named Seattle the best fit for veteran quarterback Josh Johnson on Sept. 16, arguing that the defending champions should consider adding an experienced passer behind Drew Lock.

Johnson is currently on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, meaning Seattle would have to sign him to its active roster rather than simply add him as a free agent.

The 40-year-old would bring one of the league’s most intriguing careers to the Seahawks. Johnson entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2008 and has bounced around the league ever since, handing Seattle a potential emergency option who has seen almost every kind of quarterback situation imaginable.

When trying to weather Darnold’s absence without creating additional uncertainty at the game’s most important position, that experience has some appeal.

Johnson Floated as Seahawks Insurance Behind Lock

Kay wrote that Seattle should be “proactive” after Darnold suffered what the Seahawks have described as a “very unique” soft-tissue injury in the glute area.

The team has characterized the issue as short-term, although Darnold is expected to miss the Week 2 matchup against Arizona, per Reuters.

B/R argued that Johnson’s extensive time in the NFL makes him a logical target for a defending champion facing sudden riskiness at quarterback, describing him as “the type of steady old hand the Seahawks can trust.”

Seattle has seen hopeful evidence from Lock. The veteran stepped in against the New England Patriots after Darnold exited and completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown in a 13-10 comeback victory. Seahawks.com noted that Lock helped engineer the rally despite receiving few, if any, regular-season practice reps with the starting offense beforehand.

Lock is positioned to handle the starting job while Darnold recovers, with Jalen Milroe also on the 53-man roster. The question is whether Seattle wants to leave itself with only those two healthy quarterbacks or bring in more protection.

Johnson would give the Seahawks an experienced emergency option without forcing Milroe, a developmental passer, into a bigger role before the coaching staff believes he is ready.

Johnson Still Has Recent Starting Experience

Johnson’s age stands out, but his most recent NFL action is hardly ancient history.

He appeared in five games for the Washington Commanders in 2025 and made two starts. Via NFL.com’s official statistics, Johnson completed 34 of 54 passes — 63% — for 372 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 55 yards and a score on 12 carries.

That production came after limited regular-season work in the previous several seasons, but it showed Johnson could enter games and operate an NFL offense when needed.

The Bengals brought Johnson back this offseason, then released him during final roster cuts. Cincinnati signed him to its practice squad Sept. 1 after he spent training camp and the preseason with the team.

That status makes a Seattle move more complicated than signing an unattached free agent, but it also makes the way forward clear. The Seahawks could sign Johnson off Cincinnati’s practice squad to their active roster if they decide another quarterback is a necessity.

Darnold’s eventual return remains the priority, and Seattle has publicly characterized the injury as short-term. But quarterback depth can disappear quickly, as the Seahawks learned on their opening drive of the season.

Johnson wouldn’t arrive to challenge Lock for the starting job; instead, he would be veteran insurance for a contender dealing with an unexpected early-season problem — and B/R sees Seattle as the best place for him.