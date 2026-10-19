Seahawks Get Kenneth Walker Warning After Another Dominant Performance

The Seattle Seahawks have a potentially painful reunion awaiting them in Week 7, and their former Super Bowl MVP just surfaced a reminder of why once again.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries Sunday, Oct. 18, helping the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6.

The performance marked Walker’s fourth 100-yard rushing game in five appearances with Kansas City, which improved to 5-0 and remains the AFC’s lone unbeaten team.

Now comes the matchup Seattle has been anticipating since its former second-round pick departed in free agency.

Walker and the Chiefs will travel to Lumen Field on Sunday, Oct. 25, for a nationally televised showdown against the defending Super Bowl champions.

For Seattle, which has dropped two consecutive games and continues navigating injuries in its backfield, it’s a tough moment.

Walker leads the NFL with 665 rushing yards, averaging a remarkable 6.3 yards per carry.

Walker’s Dominant Outing (Again) Puts Seahawks on Notice

Walker’s latest performance provided another demonstration of the explosiveness that made him instrumental in Seattle’s championship run last season.

Per Reuters, Walker scored on a long first-quarter run before adding a 2-yard touchdown with 1:49 remaining in the second quarter.

The latter extended Kansas City’s advantage, helping the Chiefs build a commanding 19-3 halftime lead.

Walker also contributed two receptions for 11 yards, finishing with 139 yards from scrimmage.

His season totals now stand at 665 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores. He has generated 760 yards from scrimmage through five games.

The production has impressed Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who lauded Walker’s running instincts following Sunday’s victory.

“He knows how to run the ball and knows how to set up runs,” Reid said, according to Arrowhead Pride’s postgame coverage.

Reid also highlighted Walker’s patience, vision and toughness, qualities Kansas City has leaned on throughout its undefeated start.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes floated similar words, describing how Walker consistently makes the first defender miss and creates additional chances after the initial point of contact.

According to the same report, Walker leads the NFL with 52 forced missed tackles, an especially striking figure considering Kansas City has played only five games.

Seahawks Face Walker Reunion Amid Running Back Injuries

Seattle’s decision to let Walker enter free agency has attracted increasing scrutiny since the running back signed a three-year contract worth up to $45 million with Kansas City in March.

The agreement included $28.7 million fully guaranteed, via NFL.com’s original report.

Walker earned Super Bowl LX MVP honors after producing 161 yards from scrimmage in Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in February.

His departure left the Seahawks expecting Zach Charbonnet to assume a larger role, but the former second-round pick has yet to play this season following an ACL tear suffered during January’s divisional-round playoff victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie Jadarian Price has also been sidelined with a chest injury, leaving Seattle relying on alternatives including Emanuel Wilson and George Holani.

There’s some good news about potential reinforcements.

Via the Seahawks’ official website on Oct. 16, head coach Mike Macdonald said Price was making progress toward a return after the Kansas City matchup.

“He’s doing great,” Macdonald said. “We should be looking at a sooner-rather-than-later return after this game.”

Macdonald didn’t provide a definitive update on Charbonnet, who has returned to practice but remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are attempting to reverse their recent slide after suffering a 17-14 overtime defeat against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 15.

And as Walker’s return to Seattle carried much intrigue following his offseason departure, his latest 128-yard performance has only heightened the noise.