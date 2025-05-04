Veteran Seahawks Running Back Named Surprise Trade Candidate

The Seattle Seahawks made a big investment in their backfield when they used a second-round pick on running back Zach Charbonnet in 2023, and one insider believes the team could now clear the path for him to become the featured back.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay identified some top trade candidates across the NFL after the conclusion of the draft, naming Kenneth Walker III as a potentially expendable back. Kay suggested the Seahawks could hand a bigger role to Charbonnet after two productive seasons, leaving Walker as trade bait.

Kenneth Walker III Could Fall Victim to Crowded Backfield

Kay noted that the Seahawks have “a surprising amount of running back depth” heading into the 2024 season. With Walker heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Kay wrote that the time could be right to hand over the reins to the capable Charbonnet.

“The Seahawks shouldn’t struggle much without Walker in the fold,” Kay wrote. “Zach Charbonnet—who still has two years left on his current deal—is ready to step up into Seattle’s RB1 role, and a pair of intriguing seventh-rounders in Kenny McIntosh and rookie Damien Martinez can fill out the backfield depth.”

Kay added that Walker has already seen a small dip in production, starting his rookie season by averaging 4.6 yards per carry but watching those numbers fall to 4.1 yards in his second year and 3.7 yards last season.

“Part of the reason is Seattle’s inconsistent offensive line, but Walker hasn’t looked as dynamic as he did in Year 1 in recent seasons,” Kay wrote.

But Walker still has plenty of value, and other teams would likely agree, he added. Kay suggested Walker could fetch the Seahawks a mid-round NFL draft pick in the trade market.