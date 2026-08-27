BREAKING: Seahawks Sign Star Leonard Williams to Massive 3-Year Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are just put pen to paper on a massive extension for one of the best players on their defense. Ranked the top defensive tackle in ESPN’s poll of league coaches, executives, and scouts, Leonard Williams is a game-altering force on the interior of Seattle’s line. And the Seahawks aren’t letting him go anywhere.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks signed Williams to a three-year extension. He was entering the final season of a three-year, $64.5 million contract he signed back in 2024, but now he’ll be secured for at least another three seasons beyond that. Fowler added that Williams is expected to top $30 million per year on his new extension, breaking the threshold the top interior defenders are making in this era.

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport confirms that Williams is signing a three-year, $90 million extension. Adam Schefter adds that the deal includes $56 million guaranteed.

After Williams posted 33 tackles, seven sacks, and a pass defensed on his way to helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl, Seattle knew they needed to keep him locked-in for the foreseeable future. They’ve guaranteed he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Leonard Williams’ Impact for the Seattle Seahawks Goes Well Beyond His Box-Score Stats

On the surface, 33 tackles might not jump off the page — though seven sacks for a defensive tackle is an impressive number, especially considering Williams is historically known as more of a run-stuffer than a penetrating interior pass rusher. But the Seahawks know Williams’ impact goes far beyond that, as does the rest of the league.

Williams is a “change-the-math” guy on the defensive line. What does that mean? It means that he alters how Seattle can scheme their defense through his presence alone. His ability to man multiple gaps, take on double-teams, and hold his ground against dedicated drive blocks allows the Seahawks to devote more resources elsewhere on their front, forcing offenses into different looks and preventing them from running their preferred plays.

The Seahawks value Williams as one of the best interior defenders in the league. Now, he’ll be paid like it once again.

Who Could Be Next in Line for a Big Extension From the Seahawks?

As to be expected for a team coming off a Super Bowl championship, it’s been a busy offseason in Seattle. While they couldn’t afford to keep everyone, Williams is now the fifth key contributor to get extended by the Seahawks. It started by bringing back WR Rashid Shaheed in free agency, followed by extensions for DT Derick Hall, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CB Devon Witherspoon, and now Williams.

That should take care of the immediate concerns for the Seahawks — I doubt any other extensions will be signed before the season kicks off in just under two weeks. But next year, they’ll have more critical players up for big extensions, and the cap juggling will continue.

Such is the life of managing a championship roster.