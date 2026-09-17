Seahawks Emerge as Trade Fit for $7.5 Million Playoff QB Amid Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks have every reason to believe Sam Darnold’s absence will be brief.

Still, one national outlet sees a potential opportunity for Seattle to reinforce its quarterback room while its starter recovers.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph sixth on his NFL trade block big board entering Week 2 and listed the Seahawks, along with the Atlanta Falcons, as a potential suitor. Knox projected Rudolph’s trade value at a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

The connection comes after Darnold suffered a glute injury on Seattle’s opening drive of its 13-10 Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks have described the issue as short term, and Darnold has been ruled out for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Drew Lock is in line to start, with Jalen Milroe behind him. Seattle hasn’t indicated it’sactively searching for another quarterback, but the veteran’s NFL actions gives the suggestion some logic if Darnold’s recovery stalls or the Seahawks want an additional experienced option.

Rudolph Put Together 3-0 Run for Steelers

Rudolph’s best stretch came at the end of the 2023 season, when he took over a Pittsburgh Steelers offense trying to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Across three regular-season starts, Rudolph completed 55 of 74 passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His 74.3% completion rate and 118.0 passer rating helped Pittsburgh win all three games and secure a postseason berth.

That run included a road win in Seattle. Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards in Pittsburgh’s 30-23 victory over the Seahawks on Dec. 31, 2023.

Rudolph has since added more starting experience. He started five games for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, throwing for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions over eight appearances. He returned to Pittsburgh in 2025 and completed 73.1% of his passes while appearing in five games, including one start.

The Steelers now have a crowded depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers. Mason Rudolph, Drew Allar and Will Howard are all on the roster, and Bleacher Report cited longtime NFL reporter Jason La Canfora’s report that Pittsburgh is open to moving Rudolph if it finds a buyer.

Rudolph has 19 regular-season starts and one postseason start, giving him considerably more NFL starting experience than a typical third quarterback.

Seahawks Have Short-Term Reason to Stand Pat

Seattle’s current plan should work for now, and doesn’t lend to rushing into a deal.

The Seahawks said Darnold’s hip joint was unaffected and characterized the injury as a short-term soft-tissue issue. Lock also provided a steady response after Darnold exited the opener, completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win over New England.

That makes Rudolph more of an insurance option than an obvious need right now.

The price suggested by Bleacher Report would be modest. Knox projected a conditional sixth-round pick in 2027, while Spotrac lists Rudolph in the final season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract he signed with Pittsburgh. His $3 million base salary in 2026 also makes the veteran a more manageable target than a major quarterback acquisition.

Assuming Darnold progresses as expected and Lock holds up in his absence, Seattle may have no reason to alter the room. If the timeline changes, however, Rudolph is the sort of experienced fallback who has shown he can step into a high-pressure, late-season situations and win games.

As for a Seahawks team with high expectations again in 2026, that background makes the trade suggestion a potential eye-catcher.