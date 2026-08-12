Seattle Seahawks Legend Undergoes Brain Testing in Major CTE Study

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is putting his own brain under the microscope in an effort to help researchers solve one of football’s most toughest medical questions.

Hasselbeck recently spent two days at Boston University undergoing brain scans, blood work and cognitive testing as part of an effort to find a reliable way to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in living people, according to ESPN and the Associated Press.

The 50-year-old also has committed to donating his brain for research after his death.

Hasselbeck spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2021.

“They need guys like me. They need people who are feeling good to step up to the plate and volunteer,” Hasselbeck told ESPN/AP.

Hasselbeck Says Former Seahawks Teammates Motivated CTE Decision

Hasselbeck told ESPN/AP that he entered the study feeling healthy, but his playing history still made him a valuable participant.

He had three concussions before college and said he sustained additional concussions during his college and NFL careers. Hasselbeck also acknowledged that he couldn’t be sure how many head injuries went undetected during an era when players shook off hits to stay on the field.

His motivation, however, went beyond his own health.

“I played quarterback, so I didn’t take some of the hits that a lot of my teammates took,” Hasselbeck said. “But the guys who were blocking for me, or playing special teams, or trying to get the ball back for me on defense, I wanted to do something. They had my back, so in a way I’d like to have their back.”

Hasselbeck underwent an MRI, a PET scan, blood testing and several mental exercises during his two days at Boston University. He described the experience as humbling, especially seeing images of his own brain after entering the process without symptoms that had caused him concern.

CTE currently can only be definitively diagnosed after death.

Researchers are trying to identify markers that can distinguish it from other degenerative brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.

The National Institutes of Health is sponsoring the study, with ESPN/AP reporting that $15 million went toward the research in 2025.

Hasselbeck’s Seahawks Legacy Gives His Role in Study Added Meaning

Few former players are as closely tied to Seattle’s rise in the 2000s as Hasselbeck.

The Seahawks acquired him in 2001, and he started 131 regular-season games during his decade with the franchise.

Seattle credits him with three Pro Bowl selections, nine seasons as a team captain and 74 victories as its quarterback. He also guided the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and their first Super Bowl appearance during the 2005 season.

By the time his Seattle tenure ended, Hasselbeck held the franchise records for passing attempts, completions, yards and career wins.

His latest contribution comes away from the field, as Boston University researchers continue to study the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts and how CTE differs from other neurological diseases.

A separate BU study published in January found that advanced CTE was associated with substantially higher odds of dementia among a group of deceased brain donors exposed to repetitive head impacts.

Researchers need data from former players with a range of health outcomes if they are going to develop a dependable test for people who are still alive, which is where Hasselbeck comes in.

Hasselbeck spent much of his career leading Seattle teammates.

Years after his final snap, he is trying to help them in a separate way.