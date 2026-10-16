Seahawks HC Makes QB Decision Amidst Sam Darnold Struggles

The Seattle Seahawks have a quarterback with seven interceptions and a backup who has yet to turn the ball over this season.

That combination still is not enough for head coach Mike Macdonald to consider making a change.

Macdonald delivered an emphatic answer when asked about Sam Darnold one day after Seattle’s 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos.

“Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, when asked by @TheMikeSalk on @SeattleSports if he’s at all considering a change at QB: ‘No. No,’” ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote on X on October 16.

Henderson added that Macdonald called Drew Lock a “starting-caliber backup,” but believes Seattle can find solutions with Darnold remaining behind center.

The vote of confidence comes at a precarious point for Darnold, whose turnover issues have played a significant role in the defending Super Bowl champions falling to 3-3.

Macdonald Sticking With Darnold

Darnold’s two interceptions against Denver brought his season total to seven through five appearances. Six of those picks have come in Seattle’s three losses, according to Seahawks.com.

His latest mistake was especially damaging.

Seattle battled back from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and forced overtime, only for Darnold to throw his second interception of the game on the Seahawks’ opening possession of the extra period. Denver turned the takeaway into the game-winning field goal without needing to pick up a first down.

Darnold finished 27-of-51 passing for 278 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 52.6 passer rating. He was also sacked five times as Seattle’s offense struggled to finish drives.

Darnold didn’t dodge responsibility afterward.

“I just think it’s B.S. for me to keep turning the ball over,” Darnold said following the loss. “I’ve got to be better.”

Seattle has now dropped three of its last four games, and Darnold has thrown at least one interception in all four of his full starts this season.

Still, Macdonald’s “No. No.” left little ambiguity about who will lead the offense when Seattle returns to action.

Lock Has Given Seahawks Something to Think About

What makes Macdonald’s declaration more notable is the performance Seattle has already received from Lock.

The 29-year-old stepped in after Darnold was injured early in the season opener against the New England Patriots and completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 victory.

Lock then started against the Arizona Cardinals and delivered one of the best outings of his career.

He completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Seattle’s 31-7 victory. Macdonald described Lock as “tremendous” afterward.

Through his two appearances, Lock is 35-of-48 passing for 422 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His passer rating sits at 127.3.

Those numbers give Macdonald a legitimate option if Darnold’s struggles continue.

For now, however, the coach is drawing a firm line. He acknowledged that Seattle has a backup capable of starting, while making it clear that he sees fixing the offense with Darnold as the preferred path.