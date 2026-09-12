The Seattle Seahawks are expected to lose starting quarterback Sam Darnold for at least another week after his injury in the season opener, but the team doesn’t appear to be hitting the trade block to find some help.

The Seahawks turned to veteran backup Drew Lock in Wednesday’s win over the New England Patriots. Lock entered in relief of Darnold and sparked a 10-point comeback, leading the team to 13 unanswered points.

Though there had been speculation that the Seahawks could scan the trade market for some help behind Lock, head coach Mike Macdonald seemed to end that speculation with an enthusiastic backing of Lock.

Mike Macdonald Backs Drew Lock After Season-Opening Win

The Seahawks have yet to put a definitive timeline on Darnold’s return, though he is expected to avoid a stint on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury early in the first quarter of the season opener. Darnold did not suffer a fracture, but is likely to miss the team’s Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Macdonald was not ready to make any official announcements, but ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that his “early read” was Lock starting in Week 2.