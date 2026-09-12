“He’s been tremendous,” Macdonald said. “He operates like a starter does in terms of preparation. The chemistry and the personality of our quarterback room is one that is very supportive of each other and also trying to bring out the best in one another. Drew provides a cool confidence, loose and focusedness to the whole equation, which you need — you need that.

“On top of that, since he’s got here, I feel like he’s just played great football in practice and in the preseason. We saw what he could do last night. If he has to play again, then we expect the same moving forward.”

Seahawks Faced Quarterback Trade Speculation

Macdonald’s vocal backing of Lock could put an end to some of the trade rumors that arose immediately after Darnold’s injury. The Seahawks have been urged to look around for veteran signal-callers who could take over if Darnold was out for an extended stretch, including some unique suggestions.

NFL reporter Jarrett Bailey immediately suggested the Seahawks could sign promising quarterback Joe Milton III from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad. Others suggested the Seahawks could try to lure former quarterback Russell Wilson out of retirement.

The Seahawks seem content to stick with Lock, however. Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp joined Macdonald in praising the longtime backup quarterback, suggesting he will remain under center until Darnold can return.

“He did a phenomenal job,” Kupp said. “He basically took no reps with any of the guys that were out there all week. You can see the onus that he puts on himself to be ready, though, when the time comes. There’s extra time he spends out there on the field, extra time that he spends with the coaches to make sure.

“The last thing you want is for Sam to have to not be there, but Drew has done an unbelievable job preparing and did a great job for us today.”