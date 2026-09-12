The Seattle Seahawks are expected to lose starting quarterback Sam Darnold for at least another week after his injury in the season opener, but the team doesn’t appear to be hitting the trade block to find some help.
The Seahawks turned to veteran backup Drew Lock in Wednesday’s win over the New England Patriots. Lock entered in relief of Darnold and sparked a 10-point comeback, leading the team to 13 unanswered points.
Though there had been speculation that the Seahawks could scan the trade market for some help behind Lock, head coach Mike Macdonald seemed to end that speculation with an enthusiastic backing of Lock.
Mike Macdonald Backs Drew Lock After Season-Opening Win
The Seahawks have yet to put a definitive timeline on Darnold’s return, though he is expected to avoid a stint on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury early in the first quarter of the season opener. Darnold did not suffer a fracture, but is likely to miss the team’s Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Macdonald was not ready to make any official announcements, but ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that his “early read” was Lock starting in Week 2.
“He’s been tremendous,” Macdonald said. “He operates like a starter does in terms of preparation. The chemistry and the personality of our quarterback room is one that is very supportive of each other and also trying to bring out the best in one another. Drew provides a cool confidence, loose and focusedness to the whole equation, which you need — you need that.
“On top of that, since he’s got here, I feel like he’s just played great football in practice and in the preseason. We saw what he could do last night. If he has to play again, then we expect the same moving forward.”
Seahawks Faced Quarterback Trade Speculation
Macdonald’s vocal backing of Lock could put an end to some of the trade rumors that arose immediately after Darnold’s injury. The Seahawks have been urged to look around for veteran signal-callers who could take over if Darnold was out for an extended stretch, including some unique suggestions.
NFL reporter Jarrett Bailey immediately suggested the Seahawks could sign promising quarterback Joe Milton III from the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad. Others suggested the Seahawks could try to lure former quarterback Russell Wilson out of retirement.
The Seahawks seem content to stick with Lock, however. Veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp joined Macdonald in praising the longtime backup quarterback, suggesting he will remain under center until Darnold can return.
“He did a phenomenal job,” Kupp said. “He basically took no reps with any of the guys that were out there all week. You can see the onus that he puts on himself to be ready, though, when the time comes. There’s extra time he spends out there on the field, extra time that he spends with the coaches to make sure.
“The last thing you want is for Sam to have to not be there, but Drew has done an unbelievable job preparing and did a great job for us today.”
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Shoots Down QB Trade Rumors After Sam Darnold Injury