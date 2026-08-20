Seahawks RB Shares Emotional Message to Team in Announcing Retirement

Aveteran NFL running back who ended his career with the Seattle Seahawks is hanging up his cleats.

Myles Gaskin announced that he was retiring from the NFL at age 29, completing a career that saw him make several stops. Gaskin played a light role with the Seahawks, going on and off the practice squad and appearing in one game for the Super Bowl champions in 2025.

Myles Gaskin Spent Most of 2025 Season on Seattle’s Practice Squad

Gaskin signed with the Seahawks last October and was the first out the door when the team needed a spot on the practice squad. He was released four separate times, often returning to the team later. Gaskin did have the chance to join the active roster for one game, appearing in the team’s 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 30 and rushing three times for 6 yards.

Gaskin came into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2019, building up to a significant role with the team. Gaskin rushed for 584 yards with three touchdowns in his second season, adding 388 receiving yards with two touchdowns through the air. He had 972 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in his third year as the Dolphins utilized him in both the rushing and passing games.

But Gaskin was never able to match the same level of production, rushing for just 31 total yards over the final four years of his career.

Myles Gaskin Thanked Seahawks Fans

Gaskin announced his retirement in an emotional post on Instagram, including photos and videos from his career spanning college and the NFL.

“Thank you, God; you have allowed me to live my childhood’s greatest dream, which was to play the game I loved at the highest level,” Gaskin wrote, sharing photos and videos from his college and NFL career on X.

“You have allowed it for seven years as a professional, four years in the greatest setting in college football as a Dawg at the University of Washington. Before that, at O’Dea High School… and before that as a Richmond Bulldog.”

Gaskin also thanked the fans and teams that supported him along the way, specifically noting that the Seahawks allowed him to finish his NFL career in a familiar setting.

“Thank you to all those who showed love and support both on and off the field. To the Miami Dolphins, boy was that fun. To the Seattle Seahawks, thank you for letting me play my last snaps back at the crib,” Gaskin wrote.

“To the fans, you make this game special every Friday, Saturday, Sunday… Monday, Thursday — really, every day, eight months out of the year.”

The Seahawks have made some changes to their backfield since Gaskin was released for the final time in December, allowing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to leave in free agency and drafting Jadarian Price.