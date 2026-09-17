Former 3-Time NFL All-Pro Reveals He Nearly Joined Seahawks’ Ownership Group

A retired NFL star came closer than previously known to becoming part of the Seattle Seahawks’ record-setting ownership change.

Ndamukong Suh said he considered investing alongside the Khosla family during its purchase of the Seahawks, revealing that he had an opportunity to join the group that ultimately acquired the franchise for $9.612 billion.

Suh told Front Office Sports that he “looked at the Seahawks most recently and had an opportunity there, actually, with the winning group.”

The former defensive tackle said the fit ultimately came down to timing.

“Timing and being in the right position is everything,” Suh said.

The revelation adds a recognizable football name to the story surrounding Seattle’s new ownership structure. Front Office Sports previously reported that an unidentified former Seahawks player also considered becoming involved with the Khosla group before the sale closed.

Suh Has an Investment Career After Football

Suh’s interest in buying into an NFL franchise fits with the direction his career has taken away from the field.

The 39-year-old officially retired in July 2025 after 13 NFL seasons. He finished his playing career as a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl LV champion, via NFL.com’s retirement announcement. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded 71.5 sacks while appearing in 199 regular-season games.

Football also gave Suh considerable capital to work with. Spotrac lists his career earnings at more than $186 million, including the six-year, $114.375 million contract he signed with Miami in 2015.

Since leaving the field, Suh has developed a portfolio that stretches well beyond football. Front Office Sports noted that he is co-founder and president of HMS Developments, a partner at Athletes in Real Estate, founder of Generals Restaurant Group and managing partner of House of Spears Management. He has also worked as an NFL analyst for Sky Sports.

That background makes his near-entry into Seahawks ownership more than a passing curiosity. Suh said he has explored other sports ownership opportunities, including the Portland Trail Blazers and Portland Thorns, but has yet to find the right deal.

The Seattle opportunity would have put Suh on the ownership side of a league where he spent more than a decade as one of its prominent defensive stars. His comments indicate the possibility progressed far enough for him to consider joining the eventual winning group before deciding the timing did not work.

Seahawks’ New Ownership Group Came Together Around Record Sale

The Khosla family’s purchase officially closed Sept. 3 after NFL owners unanimously approved the transaction Aug. 26. The Seahawks announced Vinod Khosla as chair, Neeru Khosla as controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation, and Neal Khosla as vice chair.

At $9.612 billion, the deal established an NFL franchise-sale record, surpassing Washington’s roughly $6.05 billion transaction in 2023, Reuters reported.

The Seahawks also announced a broad collection of co-owners, including Mark Stevens, Penny Pritzker, Carlyle, Dynasty Equity and Sixth Street. Front Office Sports reported that the group drew investors from technology, artificial intelligence and private equity, with some members of the runner-up bidding group also joining the ownership structure.

Suh ultimately stayed on the outside, but his comments reveal how close one of the NFL’s most accomplished defensive linemen came to holding a financial stake in the league’s newest ownership group.

All in all, the intriguing Suh news is another wrinkle for the Seahawks in a transition that shattered the NFL’s sale record.