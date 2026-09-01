Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate News Days Before the Start of NFL Season vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks‘ path to repeating as Super Bowl champions just got a lot harder. Seattle’s first task is to once again win the NFC West, but the Super Bowl favorites now reside in the team’s division.

The Los Angeles Rams revealed that superstar Aaron Darnold is coming out of retirement to return to play this season. Darnold has not played in an NFL game since an NFC playoff game on January 14, 2024.

The news comes months after the Rams struck a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett. It remains to be seen what form Darnold will be in as the star returns to the field after a nearly two-year layoff.

Darnold’s return is also complicated by the fact that the defender missed all of training camp.

Regardless, the Rams are now the Super Bowl favorites at +500, per DraftKings. For context, the Seahawks are fourth in the odds to win the Super Bowl at +1200.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest NFL news.

The Seahawks Do Not Face the Rams Until NFL Week 16

The Seahawks will have a long wait until the team gets their first look at the Rams. Both of the Seahawks-Rams games will happen in a matter of weeks to close out the NFL season.

Seattle hosts Los Angeles on Christmas Day in a holiday primetime showdown in Week 16. The Seahawks will then get a rematch against the Rams on either January 9 or 10, 2027, in Week 18.

The Rams are the favorites to win the NFC West at -105, while the Seahawks are second in the NFL odds at +215, per DraftKings.

Rams Star Aaron Donald May Not Play vs. 49ers in Week 1

Fans remember the thrilling NFC Championship to decide whether the Seahawks or Rams would advance to the Super Bowl. Los Angeles spent the offseason reloading the team’s roster with major moves.

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that there is no guarantee that Donald will play in Week 1. The Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in Australia to begin the season.

“I’m not going to talk about any sort of plans, it’s going to be a day at a time for us,” McVay noted on August 30, per Pro Football Talk. “What does that mean for Australia? The first step was, alright, if you’re coming back, let’s do that, let’s get you back on the practice field, let’s get you acclimated to your teammates, to your coaches.

“And then we’ll see what that ramp-up period looks like, whether or not he’s available or whether or not we think it’s best to play him in Australia. I think the best way to do it is take it one day at a time,” McVay continued.

“But, we’re obviously excited to be able to have him back.”