Seahawks Cut Ties With 64-Game Super Bowl Champ Vet Days Before Chargers Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves days before the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle cut ties with two veterans to make room on the roster for new additions.

The Seahawks released safety D’Anthony Bell and receiver Julian Hicks as part of the roster moves. Seattle also signed linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to the team’s practice squad.

Additionally, a practice squad exemption for wideout Malick Meiga was lifted, which means the receiver now counts against the team’s roster.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors ahead of the team’s matchup against the Chargers.

Seahawks News: Seattle Cuts Ties With Super Bowl Champ Amid Roster Moves

Bell was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run appearing in 14 games during the 2025 season. Amid his four NFL seasons, Bell has played in 64 games, including nine starts.

This marks the second time Bell was released by Seattle in a one-month span. As Seattle Sports’ Zac Hereth pointed out, Bell’s release is a bit surprising given the team is dealing with multiple injuries at safety.

“Seattle’s release of Bell comes as a bit of surprise since the team is dealing with injuries at safety,” Hereth detailed in a September 30, story titled, “Seahawks release safety amid flurry of roster moves.” “Starters Julian Love (calf) and Ty Okada (hamstring) each missed Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Okada has missed all three games this season.

“… Hicks, 27, is being waived for the third time since he initially signed with the team in training camp Aug. 17.”

Chargers vs. Seahawks: Seattle Is a 7-Point Favorite vs. Los Angeles in NFL Odds

The Seahawks are looking to bounce back from a surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Seattle is a 7-point favorite against Los Angeles, per DraftKings.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is hoping that the loss comes as a wake-up call.

“I think it’s a great learning experience for everybody, including reinforcing what our philosophy is on a day-in, day-out basis, on a per-play basis,” Macdonald said on September 28, per Seahawks.com. “As play-callers, how we gameplan, how do we get to solutions throughout games.

“How we play play-to-play as players and as a team, going from unit to unit. There’s a lot of things to learn. I think if you’re not learning from a game like that, you’re totally missing the target.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Sends Message on RB Jadarian Price’s Fumbles

One of several things that needs improvement is rookie running back Jadarian Price’s fumbles. The rookie playmaker once again fumbled in Week 3 and was used sparingly following the turnover.

“With JD (Jadarian Price), he understands what’s going on, he needs to take care of the ball,” Macdonald remarked on Price. “There’s some things fundamentally where we can focus on and we’re going to continue to give him the ball, we trust him.

“We know that he’s going to work hard to do his part as well.”