Seahawks Eye Move for Former 1,300-Yard Playmaker Days Before Commanders Game

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be considering making another move for a running back. Seattle met with a free agent running back as Jadarian Price continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

The NFL transaction wire revealed that the Seahawks hosted running back Dontae McMillan for a visit on Tuesday, September 22. Additionally, Seattle hosted a pair of wide receivers for a tryout in Malick Meiga and Eli Pancol.

McMillan is a former standout running back at Eastern Michigan who posted 177 carries for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns during 12 appearances in 2025. The running back also added 33 receptions for 375 receiving yards and three TDs through the air.

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Additionally, McMillan had a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the franchise this offseason as an undrafted free agent. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will sign any of the free agents the team hosted.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Jadarian Price’s Injury: Seahawks RB Playing Status vs. Commanders Is Uncertain

Price’s injury is not expected to be major, but it is unclear if the rookie will miss time. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Price is dealing with a shoulder injury, not a chest issue as initially reported.

“Seahawks RB Jadarian Price left the game yesterday with what was was announced as a chest injury,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted in a September 21, message on X.

“Mike Macdonald told @BrockHuard and @TheMikeSalk that it’s actually a shoulder issue, but he said ‘it’s intact and nothing serious, it seems like.'”

This news came after Macdonald revealed on Sunday, September 20, that the initial X-rays for Price showed that the running back’s injury did not appear significant.

“X-rays came back negative, so we’ll take it from there,” Macdonald said of Price during his September 20, postgame press conference.

Seahawks vs. Commanders: Jayden Daniels & Sam Darnold Could Both Miss the Week 3 Game

The Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3 in what could be a battle of backup quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels is not expected to play as the quarterback recovers from an elbow injury.

Macdonald left the door open for Sam Darnold potentially playing against the Commanders this week. Yet, it would still come as a surprise if the Seahawks start Darnold given the Commanders are without Daniels.

Smart money is on Drew Lock and Marcus Mariota both playing for their respective teams. The Seahawks are a 7-point favorite against the Commanders in the NFL odds, per DraftKings.

It would still be a positive sign if Darnold is able to practice heading into Week 3, but the team’s October 4, matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers could make a lot more sense as a return date.