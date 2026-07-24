Seahawks Make Last-Minute Move for $13 Million Playmaker & Cut Ties With Vet

The Seattle Seahawks celebrated the start of training camp by making a series of roster moves. Seattle announced a reunion with a familiar playmaker.

Unfortunately, this meant Seattle needed to cut ties with one veteran to make room for the team’s newest tight end. The Seahawks signed Nick Vannett and released cornerback Tyrone Broden on Friday, July 24.

With training camp officially underway, it is sure to be the first of many roster moves that the Seahawks will make on the journey to finalizing the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

The Seahawks and New England Patriots are getting a bit of an earlier start to training camp thanks to the teams opening the NFL schedule on Wednesday, September 9.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks TE Nick Vannett Has Played for 9 NFL Teams

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Seattle originally selected Vannett in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft with the No. 94 overall pick. Vannett spent his first three NFL seasons with the Seahawks before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the start of his fourth year in 2019.

Since the trade, Vannett has been a bit of a journeyman playing for the Steelers along with seven additional franchises. Most recently, Vannett played 10 combined games for the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

Despite the multiple stops, Vannett has earned more than $13.4 million during his NFL career.

Ex-Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Nick Vannett: ‘He’s More of an All-Around Player’

Back in 2016, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Vannett and his connection to Russell Wilson. Now, the veteran faces an uphill battle to make the team’s final roster given Seattle’s current depth at the position.

“As a matter of fact, we were surprised at how comfortable he was in the passing game, getting in and out of breaks and his sense for spacing, and his hands are really, really good,” Carroll said at the time, per Seahawks.com. “Russell (Wilson) clicked with him right off the bat, we saw it right away.

“So we were really pleased that he’s more of an all-around player. We were hoping he would be a Y and be a blocker in the future, and he’s showed much more than that. That’s why we’ve been so excited about getting him in there.”

The Seahawks Are Expected to Start AJ Barner at Tight End

AJ Barner is expected to be the Seahawks starting tight end this season. Second-year playmaker Elijah Arroyo is worth watching as well as the tight end struggled with injuries during his rookie season.

Vannett will be competing against Lance Mason and Nick Kallerup to make the final roster. The Seahawks are looking to turn the page from the team’s Super Bowl season and focus on making another run.

“That’s not a thing,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said back in March regarding the concept of being “defending champions,” via Seahawks.com. “We’re not defending anything. I’ve already talked to some of the guys about it, and they’re great.

“The guys are awesome, and they know what we need to do. We’re work through those things, it’s not like you have the definitive meeting—no, it’s, this is our mentality on how we want to approach it. We’ll work through it.”