Seahawks Cut Ties With 22-Year-Old Rookie Playmaker & Vet Sustains Season-Ending Injury

The Seattle Seahawks revealed six roster changes in the days following the team’s preseason loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle cut ties with two running backs amid the moves.

Additionally, one veteran is being placed on injured reserve as well. The Seahawks are moving on from rookie running back T.J. Harden as well as rusher Justin Jones.

The decision was part of three roster moves made to open up spots for new additions. Harden posted 171 carries for 787 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 13 appearances at SMU in 2025.

The 22-year-old running back spent his first three college football seasons at UCLA. Seattle released Harden just weeks after initially signing the playmaker as an undrafted free agent.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and roster moves.

Seahawks News: Seattle Signed RB Anthony Hankerson & WR Julian Hicks

Seattle signed running back Anthony Hankerson as part of the team’s roster moves. Hankerson’s best collegiate season came in 2024 when the running back posted 232 carries for 1,082 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 appearances.

Additionally, the Seahawks signed wide receiver Julian Hicks and linebacker Power Echols. Seattle continues to look for depth at running back with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both dealing with injuries.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Will Return to Calling Plays vs. Titans

The Seahawks also revealed unfortunate news for cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles. Seattle placed Jean-Charles on injured reserve which will end the cornerback’s season.

It was just one of several less-than-ideal outcomes from the team’s preseason opener against the Cowboys. One major change the Seahawks will make for the team’s upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans is head coach Mike Macdonald will return to calling the defensive plays.

Defensive coordinator Aden Durde called plays during the team’s preseason opener. This was not a permanent move but something aimed to get Durde play-calling experience.

“Yeah, AD called the game, did a good job,” Macdonald explained to reporters on August 15. “… I think it was best for us for right now, for him to call it.

“It’s a great experience for AD. He’s called the majority of camp up to this point. He’s done a phenomenal job throughout camp. He really has,” Macdonald continued.

“We’ve had a ton of call-up periods. He’s on the details. He’s thinking. Just doing a lot of great stuff, honestly. But at some point, I got to get ready to call a game, too. So I think I’ll probably call next week.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald Wants to See More From Jalen Milroe & Drew Lock

Macdonald was not exactly impressed with the quarterback play from Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe against the Cowboys. Macdonald wants to see Milroe take the next step during the second year of his NFL career.

“Good enough to put up seven points,” Macdonald said of the quarterbacks’ play, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Got to put up more points. We need to operate better. There’s some good things.

“It’s great to have tape against another team now. In a different type of setting where the pass rush is live, you’re up against the play clock. All these different things that you have to be able to play out are great learning experiences for everybody, quarterbacks included.”