Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate News Weeks Before Start of NFL Season vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are just weeks away from beginning their quest to notch back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Unfortunately, the Seahawks could be making this push without a key player for a good portion of the season.

Running back Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a season-ending ACL injury and is currently on the PUP list. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Charbonnet may not return to play until “late in the season.”

With Ken Walker departing Seattle for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks are in search of a new starting running back. Rookie Jadarian Price is also dealing with an injury early in training camp.

“Price and (George) Holani have shared first-team reps this offseason, while (Emanuel) Wilson has usually been with the No. 2 offense,” Henderson wrote on August 8, 2026. “But that’s all subject to change once Zach Charbonnet returns, which might not happen until late in the season even though he had ACL surgery in February.

“Wilson is giving himself the best chance to factor into the mix, one way or another.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks News: RB Jadarian Price Has Missed Multiple Training Camp Practices With a Leg Injury

Price has now missed multiple practices while dealing with a leg injury that is not expected to be serious. Yet, it is less than ideal to be on the sideline for your first NFL training camp.

“Seahawks first-round pick Jadarian Price is missing practice for a second consecutive day, but his absence is not serious,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler detailed in an August 8, message on X.

“Head coach Mike Macdonald says Price has leg soreness but is expected back in a few days. He has highly impressed Seattle in camp.”

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald indicated that it is expected to be a matter of days for Price to return to the field.

Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson Has Grabbed Attention During Training Camp

One player who has already impressed is veteran running back Emanuel Wilson. The playmaker is one of several new additions the Seahawks signed this offseason.

“This sounds really cliché right now, but he keeps stacking days from where he started to where he is now,” Macdonald said of Wilson, per Seahawks.com. “It seems like he keeps making plays, he keeps being productive in his style of ball, which is really cool.

“What he brings to the table is exciting. There’s a physicality, a heaviness to his game, which is fun to have on offense.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on Zach Charbonnet’s Injury Return Timeline: ‘He’s Hitting His Hurdles’

The Seahawks have yet to reveal a specific timeline for Charbonnet’s return. Running back continues to be an area of concern given Walker’s departure as well as Price and Charbonnet both dealing with injuries.

“Just a progression that you got to be able to do to get your body ready to go play an NFL season, especially at the running back position,” Macdonald told reporters on August 5, when discussing Charbonnet’s recovery.

“So he’s going through it, he’s going through it, he’s hitting his hurdles. … We’ll see what the timetable is and see how quickly he comes back.”

The Seahawks will open the NFL season in one month and counting against the New England Patriots on September 9. Seattle is an early 3.5-point favorite over New England in the NFL odds, per FanDuel.