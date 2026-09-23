Seahawks Land 6-Foot-4 Speedy Playmaker Days Before Commanders Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced a series of roster moves days before the team takes on the Washington Commanders in Week 3. One of these moves is the addition of a new speedy wide receiver.

Seattle also announced some not-so-good news as the franchise placed guard Anthony Bradford on injured reserve. The Seahawks signed two players to the team’s practice squad.

Seattle added 6-foot-4 wide receiver Malick Meiga to the team’s practice squad. Additionally, the Seahawks had a change of heart on “Hard Knocks” fan favorite Uso Seumalo.

The rookie has already had several stints with the Seahawks less than one month into the NFL season. Seattle also signed safety Rodney Thomas II to the team’s active roster.

“Meiga, an undrafted rookie out of Coastal Carolina, spent training camp with the Carolina Panthers. Prior to playing at Coastal Carolina for two seasons, Meiga started his college career at Penn State,” Seahawks.com’s John Boyle detailed in a September 23, 2026 story titled, “Seahawks Sign S Rodney Thomas II Off Practice Squad.”

“Born in the Ivory Coast and raised in Montreal, Meiga was also selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round of this year’s CFL draft.”

Let’s explore the latest Seahawks news.

New Seahawks WR Malick Meiga Ran a 4.43-Second 40 Time

Despite being 6-foot-4, Meiga ran a 4.43-second 40 time, per the CFL. Meiga posted 35 receptions for 432 yards and two touchdowns during his college football career at Penn State and Coastal Carolina.

It will be interesting to see if Meiga will be able to stick on the Seahawks practice squad given the team’s wide receiver depth. Meiga also had a short stint with the Charlotte Panthers prior to joining the Seahawks.

Seahawks News: QB Sam Darnold Return to Practice Ahead of Commanders Game

The Seahawks’ attention quickly turned away from the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals to the upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders. Seattle will face the Commanders without Jayden Daniels as Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback for Washington.

It remains to be seen if Sam Darnold will suit up in Week 3. The Seahawks revealed that Darnold has returned to practice after being sidelined with a glute injury.

“Mike Macdonald said QB Sam Darnold (glute) won’t take every rep in practice today and that they’ll ramp him up as the week goes on,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted in a September 23, message on X.

“He said they’d like to have a decision by Friday on whether or not he’s playing Sunday at Washington.”

Smart money could still be on Drew Lock starting given the Seahawks are heavy favorites against the Commanders without Daniels. Regardless, Darnold’s return timeline appears to be quicker than initial reports projected.