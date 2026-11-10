Did Seahawks Make a Trade Today? Seattle Makes Final Decision on Last-Minute Deal at NFL Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks were linked to several star players at the NFL trade deadline. Seattle opted not to make another deal by 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10, as the NFL trade deadline passed without much noise in the Pacific Northwest.

Instead, the Seahawks leaned on their earlier blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Quenton Nelson. One player who the Seahawks were also linked to was Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Yet, the Colts opted to retain Taylor instead of making a deal with the Seahawks or another NFL team.

“The Colts won’t trade star RB Jonathan Taylor by today’s deadline, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero detailed in a November 10, message on X.

“Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it. Instead, Taylor stays in Indy.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Declined to Make Another Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

Seattle has plenty of trade capital that would have allowed the team to make more deals. The Seahawks clearly did not find another trade to the team’s liking.

“No more trades for the Seahawks before today’s 1 p.m. deadline,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained in a November 10, message on X. “They have 10 picks next year, so it wasn’t for lack of draft capital.

“At 5-4 and a game back of the third wild-card spot, they’ll roll with what they’ve got — and who they’ll get back from injury — from here on out.”

Seahawks Guard Quenton Nelson Sidelined Following Surgery Just Weeks After Blockbuster Trade

Time will tell how the Seahawks’ trade for Nelson will be judged. Nelson is already dealing with knee injury which required surgery.

Not exactly ideal news weeks after Seattle gave up significant draft capital to acquire. Nelson already missed the team’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It remains to be seen just how long Nelson will be sidelined.

“Quenton is going to be out,” Macdonald said of Nelson during a November 6, media session, per Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “We’re going to do a minor procedure.

“He’s week-to-week at this point, we’re not going to put him on IR, so we’ll go from there. But there’s a timeline right now that warrants not IR, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Passed on Making a Trade for a Veteran Running Back

Seattle was frequently floated as a possible landing spot for multiple veteran running backs. Instead, the Seahawks opted to stick with the team’s current depth chart at the position.

Taylor and Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard were two veterans linked to the Seahawks in trade rumors. Seattle is likely feeling better about their running back depth chart with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both healthy.

The Seahawks are just weeks removed from finally having the two running backs healthy at the same time. This will continue to be a position to monitor in the offseason.