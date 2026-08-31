Seahawks Nick Emmanwori Delivers Clear Message on Aaron Donald’s Return

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori sees a clear motive for Aaron Donald to return to the Los Angeles Rams — unseating the Super Bowl champions.
Donald officially announced on Sunday that he was coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams, ending weeks of speculation about a potential return to the field. Though Donald has been away from the NFL for two seasons, his return boosted the Super Bowl odds for the Rams.
Nick Emmanwori Speaks His Mind on Aaron Donald’s Comeback
Shortly after the news became official on Sunday, Emmanwori took to social media to offer a tongue-in-cheek response to Donald.
“All that for us,” he shared in a post on X, adding a laughing emoji.
As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp noted, Donald’s return gave a major boost to the Rams, who were already Super Bowl favorites before he announced his decision to return to the NFL. It also bumped the Seahawks down a bit further in their quest to defend last season’s Super Bowl win, he added.
The Rams appear to be replicating the strategy they employed to win the Super Bowl in 2021, shedding top draft picks to load up on talent in a short-window run.
“The Rams have had quite the offseason, adding [Myles] Garrett, Donald, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson,” Rapp wrote. “Not bad for a team that reached the NFC Championship Game last season, losing a thriller to the Seahawks. The betting public clearly is very high on L.A. heading into the 2026 season.
“And Donald will be a popular pick to Comeback Player of the Year, though questions remain how he will hold up after two seasons away from the sport.”
Nick Emmanwori Has His Own Problems
Emmanwori has been dealing with his own issues, facing an uncertain start to the season while recovering from ankle surgery. ESPN reporter Brady Henderson suggested that Emmanwori was “iffy” to play in the season opener, with the Seahawks potentially losing an insurance policy.
“The Seahawks plan to release S D’Anthony Bell, I’m told,” Henderson reported. “That’s a bit surprising as he’s been Nick Emmanwori’s backup as the third safety in their big nickel package, and Emmanwori’s status for Week 1 is sounding very iffy. But Bell is a vested vet so he’s not subject to waivers.”
Henderson added that Bell would not need to clear waivers to sign to Seattle’s practice squad, where he could be called up for Week 1 if Emmanwori wasn’t ready. But another team could also sign Bell to their 53-man roster, the ESPN reporter added.
“Seattle also plans to release S Rodney Thomas II and sign him to their practice squad, a source tells me,” Henderson added. “As with their plan to release D’Anthony Bell, I would not necessarily view this as a sign that Nick Emmanwori is playing Week 1. That seems very iffy from what I’m hearing.”
Seahawks Nick Emmanwori Delivers Clear Message on Aaron Donald’s Return