Seahawks Nick Emmanwori Delivers Clear Message on Aaron Donald’s Return

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori sees a clear motive for Aaron Donald to return to the Los Angeles Rams — unseating the Super Bowl champions.

Donald officially announced on Sunday that he was coming out of retirement to rejoin the Rams, ending weeks of speculation about a potential return to the field. Though Donald has been away from the NFL for two seasons, his return boosted the Super Bowl odds for the Rams.

Nick Emmanwori Speaks His Mind on Aaron Donald’s Comeback

Shortly after the news became official on Sunday, Emmanwori took to social media to offer a tongue-in-cheek response to Donald.

“All that for us,” he shared in a post on X, adding a laughing emoji.

As Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp noted, Donald’s return gave a major boost to the Rams, who were already Super Bowl favorites before he announced his decision to return to the NFL. It also bumped the Seahawks down a bit further in their quest to defend last season’s Super Bowl win, he added.

The Rams appear to be replicating the strategy they employed to win the Super Bowl in 2021, shedding top draft picks to load up on talent in a short-window run.