Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori Reveals Surgery Decision as Return Ramps Up

Adecision for Nick Emmanwori hung in the balance before this season.

Months removed from helping the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX, the second-year defensive back noticed his injured ankle felt good enough to train on, yet something still was not quite right.

Surgery was chance to fix the issue for good, at the cost of essentially wiping out his training camp.

Emmanwori now sounds convinced Seattle chose the right path.

Speaking with reporters on Sept. 30, Emmanwori revealed more about the behind-the-scenes process that led to his summer ankle surgery, including why the Seahawks elected to address it before the regular season rather than wait.

As HawkMania relayed on X, doctors didn’t universally agree that surgery was necessary. Emmanwori said the possibility of undergoing the procedure during the season — and potentially being unavailable until around Week 9 — ultimately helped push the decision forward.

“I was working out and staying focused,” Emmanwori said. “Making sure my body was up to go. I didn’t want to be lighter or heavier. Wanted to be ready when I came back.”

Emmanwori Says Ankle Dropped From ‘100%’ During Offseason

The injury traces back to the days leading into Super Bowl LX.

Emmanwori injured the ankle in practice before the Super Bowl but played in the championship game.

He later participated in Seattle’s offseason program before undergoing surgery shortly before training camp. Head coach Mike Macdonald previously said the organization determined fixing the ankle was the best long-term outlook for Emmanwori.

Emmanwori said the ankle initially felt “100%” after the Super Bowl and while he trained during the offseason. By the time OTAs arrived, however, he estimated it had slipped to somewhere between 75% and 85%.

Rather than gamble on the ankle holding up through a full NFL season, the 22-year-old opted to address it, even if it meant missing almost all of training camp and the preseason.

Seattle placed him on the physically unable to perform list in July, and he did not pass his physical until Aug. 11.

For a player coming off the type of rookie season Emmanwori produced, waiting had its own frustration. The 2025 second-round pick recorded 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception while finishing second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Nevertheless, Emmanwori said he trusted the medical staff despite hearing varying opinions about whether surgery was absolutely required.

“Ultimately everything came out good,” he said. “Everything in the past now.”

Seahawks Getting Emmanwori Back Up to Speed

Getting through surgery was only part of the process.

Emmanwori missed Seattle’s season opener before returning against Arizona in Week 2. The Seahawks eased him back with only nine defensive snaps, then dramatically increased his workload one week later in Washington.

He played 36 defensive snaps against Washington before briefly exiting with a hamstring issue. Emmanwori returned to the game, and Macdonald said afterward that he believed the versatile defender had played well while continuing to work his way back into a larger role.

The gradual ramp-up is particularly important because Seattle uses Emmanwori all over its defense.

Macdonald said after Week 3 that his role touches three different position groups, forcing the coaching staff to carefully determine where and how often to deploy him.

Emmanwori, meanwhile, sounds ready to leave the surgery saga behind.

“Super excited to be back out there and feeling free, feeling fast,” he said. “Feels good to get out there and show everyone that I still got it.”