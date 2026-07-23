Seattle Seahawks Get Major Injury News on Nick Emmanwori

The Seattle Seahawks received a reassuring regular-season projection with an uncomfortable summer detour for one of their most important defenders.

Nick Emmanwori underwent ankle surgery and is expected to be available for Week 1, ESPN reported.

That timeline keeps the injury from becoming an immediate crisis for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Seattle placed Emmanwori on the active/physically unable to perform list Monday after he participated in offseason workouts during the spring and summer.

Players on active/PUP can return at any point during training camp, while anyone who remains on the list through the final roster reduction must miss at least four regular-season games.

ESPN’s report suggests Seattle expects to avoid that outcome.

The more pressing question centers on how much practice time Emmanwori will lose while preparing for an expanded role.

Ankle Surgery Interrupts Emmanwori’s Year 2 Plan

Emmanwori spent his rookie season giving Mike Macdonald options few defensive backs can provide.

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he covered receivers and tight ends from the slot, played as an off-ball linebacker, defended the run near the line of scrimmage and rushed from the edge.

During mandatory minicamp, the Seahawks placed Emmanwori on the active/physically unable to perform list Monday.

That development will now have to continue through meetings and rehabilitation until he is cleared to return.

Emmanwori still has a full season of experience in the system, which should soften the cost of missing camp practices.

The ankle issue goes back to last season.

It became a concern again during practice before Super Bowl LX.

Emmanwori had sustained a low-ankle sprain, then played 70 defensive snaps in Seattle’s championship victory four days later.

Despite missing nearly four complete games, Emmanwori finished his rookie season with 81 tackles, 11 passes defensed, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception.

The Seahawks noted that he became the NFL’s only player with at least 80 tackles, two sacks, 10 passes defensed and eight tackles for loss during the 2025 regular season.

He later started all three playoff games and recorded three pass breakups in Seattle’s NFC Championship Game victory.

His immediate impact helped him finish second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Seahawks Have Depth but Cannot Replicate Emmanwori

The surgery should create additional camp opportunities for Ty Okada and rookie Bud Clark, who were already expected to compete for work alongside Julian Love.

Okada started 11 games last season and finished with 64 tackles, six passes defensed and an interception.

Clark arrived as a second-round pick after building a reputation as a ballhawk at TCU.

Neither gives Seattle a direct copy of Emmanwori.

His size allows the Seahawks to remain in nickel personnel without sacrificing a linebacker’s physical presence against the run.

And his speed lets Macdonald disguise whether he will cover, blitz or drop into a deeper zone, so removing him changes how the defense can present the same personnel before the snap.

Love called Emmanwori “the heart of this thing, in terms of just talent” during offseason workouts.

Seattle can use training camp to strengthen its depth and evaluate different combinations while Emmanwori recovers.

The defense’s full range of possibilities, however, returns only when its most distinctive chess piece does.