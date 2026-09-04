Seahawks’ $11.6 Million Defender Gets ‘Iffy’ Injury Update for Super Bowl Rematch

Mere days before the Seattle Seahawks open their title defense, one of Mike Macdonald’s most versatile defenders appears to be moving closer to the field.

Safety Nick Emmanwori was doing extra stretching and warming up with teammates Thursday as Seattle continued preparing for its Sept. 9 opener against the New England Patriots.

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell posted video from Thursday’s practice, reporting that Emmanwori was warming up and joking with teammates while noting it remains “iffy” whether he will play against New England.

Seattle now has several more days to determine whether a breakout player from its championship defense will be ready for the Super Bowl LX rematch.

Emmanwori Shows Progress After July Ankle Surgery

Emmanwori’s current ankle issue traces back to Seattle’s championship run.

He suffered a low ankle sprain in practice four days before Super Bowl LX but recovered quickly enough to play 70 of 72 defensive snaps against New England.

The ankle never fully settled down during the offseason, however, eventually leading to arthroscopic surgery in July. NBC Sports reported that Emmanwori was initially expected to have a chance to return for Week 1.

Macdonald said at the beginning of training camp that Emmanwori had been able to train despite the lingering issue, but Seattle determined surgery was the best move for his long-term health.

The Seahawks opened camp with Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform list. He then passed his physical Aug. 11, a further step in his recovery.

Thursday provided a positive visual, as Bell’s video showed Emmanwori moving around with teammates, including Devon Witherspoon, rather than simply watching practice from the side.

It does fall short of confirmation that he will suit up in Week 1, but the direction is a good sign with nearly a week remaining before kickoff.

Seahawks Have Reason to Be Cautious With Defensive X-Factor

Seattle has no reason to rush a player who became a defining piece of Macdonald’s defense during his rookie season.

Emmanwori finished 2025 with 81 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and an interception across 14 regular-season games. He earned PFWA All-Rookie honors and finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. The Seahawks detailed his impressive rookie production after he passed his August physical.

His importance thrusts out beyond those numbers. NFL.com labeled Emmanwori an “incredible X-factor” before Super Bowl LX because Seattle could deploy him in the slot, around the line of scrimmage, at linebacker depth or in a more traditional safety role.

Seattle has contingency plans. Its first unofficial depth chart lists Ty Okada and Julian Love as the starting safeties, with Emmanwori listed behind both, though that alignment doesn’t fully reflect his hybrid nickel responsibilities.

There’s also a bigger encouraging sign, with Seattle going against keeping Emmanwori on PUP into the regular season, a move that would have required him to miss at least four games.

In the end, Thursday’s warmup work gives Seattle reason to believe that return could come sooner rather than later.