Seahawks Get Directive on Kenneth Walker From Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

The Seattle Seahawks may have an emotional reunion with their former Super Bowl MVP.

And Patrick Mahomes knows just how much Sunday’s showdown means to Kenneth Walker III.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs‘ visit to Lumen Field on Oct. 25, Mahomes acknowledged the import of Walker returning to the team he helped capture a championship for just eight months ago.

But the Chiefs quarterback also handed over a reassuring message to his star running back.

“He knows we’ve got his back,” Mahomes said Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman.

Seattle will be tasked with stopping a former main feature of its offense, who’s become arguably the NFL’s most dangerous running back since leaving in free agency.

Mahomes’ Memo Ahead of Walker’s Seahawks Return

Mahomes understands the circumstances about Walker’s homecoming.

The former Seattle second-round pick spent four seasons as a key running back before earning Super Bowl LX MVP honors in February.

But soon, he’ll walk onto the field at the same stadium wearing a Chiefs uniform.

“I know it’s going to be a special moment for him,” Mahomes said, via Goldman.

The quarterback pointed to Walker’s chance to revisit the organization where he started his professional career and reached football’s biggest stage.

Mahomes also recognized the personal connections Walker maintains in Seattle, including former teammates who helped the Seahawks capture their second Super Bowl title.

Nevertheless, it’s all business at the end of the day.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to win a football game,” Mahomes added.

His comments exemplify the balance between recognizing Walker’s accomplishments in Seattle and persisting Kansas City’s undefeated start.

Walker, meanwhile, has been more reserved about the reunion.

Following the Chiefs’ 22-6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18, the running back declined to dwell on the upcoming matchup.

“I’m just focused on critiquing the mistakes we made,” Walker said, via the Associated Press.

He indicated that he’d address the reunion when the time landed.

And that moment is approaching swiftly.

Walker, who rushed for 135 yards during Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, can feel good, though, about clearly having backing from his new organization.

Seahawks Know What Walker Can Do

Seattle has an idea of what awaits its defense Sunday night.

Walker has emerged as perhaps the NFL’s best offensive player through the opening six weeks of the season.

The 26-year-old leads the league with 665 rushing yards and six touchdowns across five appearances, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

He’s also contributed 14 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s what’s aided Kansas City in opening the season 5-0, placing the Chiefs among the NFL’s last unbeaten teams.

But the Seahawks have experience defending Walker in practice.

Safety Julian Love talked about the strange feeling of studying his former teammate’s performances with a competing organization.

“It’s been weird for sure,” Love said, via Reuters.

Love couldn’t help but give Walker a compliment as well.

“His tape looks incredible,” Love added.

The reunion happens as the Seahawks navigate unpredictability in their backfield.

Zach Charbonnet, who shared carries with Walker in Seattle, has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered during last season’s playoffs.

Charbonnet participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, maybe putting him in position to make his season debut against Kansas City.

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s contest at 3-3, hoping to snap a three-game losing streak.