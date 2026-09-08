Seahawks Announce Multiple Changes Before Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced a few changes ahead of the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots. Seattle will celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win as a banner is raised on Wednesday, September 9.

Then the attention turns to this season as the Super Bowl moves to the rearview mirror. The Seahawks will have several new captains in the Super Bowl rematch.

Seattle named the following four players as captains for the Week 1 matchup against New England: quarterback Sam Darnold, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, fullback Brady Russell and defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Three players who were captains during the Super Bowl will not have the role for Week 1. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and wideout Cooper Kupp all served as captains during the Super Bowl.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald plans to name new captains each week as a way to honor different players. The change is not alarming but does add a sense of intrigue for the 12s each week to see what players have been named captains.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Patriots-Seahawks game.

Seahawks News: Seattle Announces 6 Jersey Number Changes Ahead of NFL Season

Seattle revealed six new jersey number changes ahead of the NFL season, per Field Gulls. New cornerback Terrion Arnold will wear No. 17 instead of No. 34. Running back Emanuel Wilson switched from No. 27 to No. 23.

Wideout Julian Hicks will wear No. 82, a switch from No. 1. Safety D’Anthony Bell swapped No. 23 for No. 34, while cornerback Avery Smith claimed Wilson’s former No. 27.

Offensive lineman Beau Stephens will wear No. 70 instead of No. 60. Additionally, linebacker Drake Thomas claimed No. 42 instead of No. 32 earlier this offseason.

The Seahawks Plan to Announce New Captains Ahead of Each NFL Game

Macdonald revealed why the Seahawks name new captains each week. The coach is aiming to honor different players ahead of each game.

“It’s a combination of guys who are doing a great job, guys who are trying to build up and give an opportunity to have a voice with the rest of the team, guys you want to recognize that deserve an opportunity to do those things,” Macdonald noted, per Pro Football Talk. “So, that’s really the thought behind it. It’s pretty much that simple.

“The guys know who the leaders are. You don’t need the title to be the leader of the team. But it’s important to build everybody else up. . . . There’s nothing formal about it,” Macdonald added.

“It’s just more of a recognition type thing. Just, ‘Hey, shout out to these guys that are operating the right way, playing the right way, preparing the right way.’”