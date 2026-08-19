Seahawks Predicted to Part Ways With ‘Explosive’ Rookie WR After Breakout Game

The Seattle Seahawks have a crowded wide receiver room and some difficult decisions coming at the end of the month, with one standout rookie potentially left without a spot on the roster.

The Super Bowl champions have a top-heavy group, led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and veteran Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks have plenty of depth behind them, leading one insider to predict they will need to part ways with a rookie who has put together a stellar preseason.

Seahawks Could Cut Standout Rookie Rashad Rochelle

SI.com writer Randy Gurzi gave an early crack at the final 53-man roster for the Seahawks, predicting the team would keep six wide receivers — Smith-Njigba, Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, and Emmanuel Henderson.

Gurzi suggested that Henderson is the last one in, leaving rookie standout Rashad Rochelle hoping for the practice squad at best.

“If the Seahawks want to go deeper at another position, the wideouts could be in danger,” Gurzi wrote. “For now, we stick with six of them and Emmanuel Henderson beats out Ricky White and Rashad Rochelle for the final spot.”

Gurzi added that Rochelle still has room to prove himself worthy of a roster spot.

“Rochelle is still a name to watch and he could put himself in the conversation with another strong performance this weekend,” Gurzi wrote. “Montorie Foster Jr. also made it interesting with his performance, so this position could change depending on the next two games.”

Rochelle already made a big impression in the team’s first preseason game, breaking loose for a 52-yard punt return against the Dallas Cowboys in what Seahawks Wire reporter Dom Skene called the “most explosive play of the night.”

Gurzi’s prediction would also leave 2025 draft pick Ricky White III off the final roster. The seventh-round pick played a light role last season, appearing in two games and playing just 13 total snaps on offense with nine more on special teams.

He did not appear in any postseason games, but has still looked sharp at times in training camp and the preseason and could be a candidate to return for the practice squad if he fails to make the final roster.

More Tough Decisions Ahead for the Seahawks

Gurzi predicted the Seahawks would face another tough call at tight end, where all five in their group have looked strong in training camp and the preseason. He predicted that the team would go with AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, and Eric Saubert, leaving Nick Vannett and Nick Kapperup off the roster.

“Tight end is a very deep group with five players who have the talent to make the 53-man roster,” Gurzi wrote. “The top two are going nowhere, and in the end, Eric Saubert is able to hold off Nick Vannett and Nick Kallerup.”