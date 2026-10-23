Seahawks Predicted to Part Ways With Jadarian Price in Trade for All-Pro RB

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled to get their running game moving after the departure of Kenneth Walker III and a long injury return for Zach Charbonnet, but they could soon have the chance to make a major splash.

The reeling Indianapolis Colts are reportedly looking to sell off assets, with star running back Jonathan Taylor emerging as a trade option. One NFL reporter suggested the Seahawks could abruptly change course in the plans for their backfield, parting ways with rookie Jadarian Price in order land Taylor.

Seahawks Could Pull Off Blockbuster Trade

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports identified the Seahawks as one of the top landing spots for Taylor, noting that they could be motivated to extend their Super Bowl window with the All-Pro running back.

“It’d be rare to see a team move on from a first-round pick so quickly, but the Seahawks are in a rare position as the first team to lose a Super Bowl MVP in over two decades,” Pereles wrote. “Seattle very much misses Kenneth Walker III and is struggling to find much of anything on the ground without him. Price is on IR, and Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have had devastating fumbles.”

Pereles suggested the Seahawks could land Taylor with a package that includes Price and a second-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. He suggested it would be a fruitful move for both teams, giving the Colts a promising young running back and draft capital that could be used in a rebuild.

“Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has been with the 49ers since 2019, so he knows the value of a great top running back,” Pereles wrote. “Indianapolis would get a good young running back and ample future picks.”

Colts Spark NFL Trade Rumors With Report on Jonathan Taylor

The Colts signalled the start of a rebuild after firing general manager Chris Ballard. ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that several teams would be interested in landing Taylor, likely the team’s biggest trade asset.

“Multiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told ESPN on Thursday, but it remains unclear whether the Colts are ready to unload players before the trade deadline,” Holder wrote.

Holder added that the Colts are still “plotting their next moves” after firing Ballard, with expectations around the NFL that they will at least consider trade offers.

Taylor said he remains focused on the season ahead, telling reporters this week that he refused to even consider leaving Indianapolis.