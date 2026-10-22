Seahawks Predicted to Land RB With Four Straight 1,000-Yard Seasons

The Seattle Seahawks could have a chance to make a steady addition to their backfield in the coming weeks, with a strong candidate expected to hit the trade market.
The Seahawks have seen their offense struggle at times after allowing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to leave for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. While Walker is off to a career-best start and leading the NFL in rushing yards through the first six weeks of the season, the Seahawks have struggled to find consistency in their running game.
Seahawks Could Take Aim at Tony Pollard
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that could change, naming the Seahawks as a top candidate to land Tony Pollard before the upcoming NFL trade deadline.
Knox identified several of the top trade candidates, noting that the Tennessee Titans will likely be in the mood to sell off assets.
“The Tennessee Titans got their first win of the season on Sunday with an upset of the rival Colts,” Knox wrote. “That victory should ease some of the pressure on head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Cam Ward, but it doesn’t mean Tennessee is on the verge of turning its season around.”
With the Titans still struggling, general manager Mike Borgonzi could start to turn his attention toward the future by building draft picks, Knox suggested.
“Running back Tony Pollard is a good support piece for Ward right now, but he’s 29 years old and an impending free agent,” Knox wrote. “He should have a solid trade market, though, as he has four 1,000-yard seasons on his resume and could upgrade several of the backfields that have been impacted by injuries this season.”
Knox suggested the Cleveland Browns could also vie for Pollard, but the Seahawks could be motivated to shore up their running game in the Super Bowl defense season.
Seahawks Needs ‘Explosive’ Playmakers
Seattle’s backfield is the focal point of their offensive woes, with running backs ranking 18th in the NFL in yards per carry (3.9) and 30th in EPA per rush, Seattle Sports pointed out.
The outlet noted that NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the lack of explosiveness is one of the biggest concerns.
“I think there (has been) more meat on the bone there for the backs, so I would put more of (the blame) on the backs than I would on scheme or how you’re blocking with your tight ends and your offensive line,” Jeremiah told Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday.
Jeremiah added that the Seahawks have struggled with rookie Jadarian Price sidelined, leading backs Emanuel Wilson and George Holani to shoulder the workload. Neither are providing the explosive plays the Seahawks need, Jeremiah said.
“Some of their 5-yard runs, you’re looking at it going, man, there was a little more there,” Jeremiah said. “… There’s some 4 or 5-yard runs that could have been 20 or 25-yard runs.”
Seahawks Predicted to Land RB With Four Straight 1,000-Yard Seasons