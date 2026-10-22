Seahawks Predicted to Land RB With Four Straight 1,000-Yard Seasons

The Seattle Seahawks could have a chance to make a steady addition to their backfield in the coming weeks, with a strong candidate expected to hit the trade market.

The Seahawks have seen their offense struggle at times after allowing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to leave for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. While Walker is off to a career-best start and leading the NFL in rushing yards through the first six weeks of the season, the Seahawks have struggled to find consistency in their running game.

Seahawks Could Take Aim at Tony Pollard

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that could change, naming the Seahawks as a top candidate to land Tony Pollard before the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

Knox identified several of the top trade candidates, noting that the Tennessee Titans will likely be in the mood to sell off assets.

“The Tennessee Titans got their first win of the season on Sunday with an upset of the rival Colts,” Knox wrote. “That victory should ease some of the pressure on head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Cam Ward, but it doesn’t mean Tennessee is on the verge of turning its season around.”

With the Titans still struggling, general manager Mike Borgonzi could start to turn his attention toward the future by building draft picks, Knox suggested.