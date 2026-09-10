Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s Hospital Trip After Hip Injury Explained

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was knocked out of Wednesday’s season-opening win over the New England Patriots and later sent to the hospital, but an NFL insider explained that the trip wasn’t as alarming as it may seem.

Darnold suffered a hip injury during the first quarter of his team’s 13-10 win, first going to the medical evaluation tent on the sidelines before being taken to the locker room. Darnold was eventually declared out for the game and backup Drew Lock took over to lead the team to a comeback win.

After the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained why the quarterback had to make a trip to the hospital for further evaluation.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said that the team got good news on Darnold, who avoided suffering a hip fracture. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Darnold would need further testing to learn the extent of the injury, however.

“Sources: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has been at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, undergoing a CT scan on his hip,” Schefter shared in a post on X. “The initial test was encouraging but inconclusive, and Darnold now is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.”

Rapoport added that Darnold needed to leave the stadium not out of any concern for his health, but because the Seahawks lacked the proper medical equipment on site.

“This is why Sam Darnold was off-site. No CT scan available in the stadium,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Seahawks Face Uncertainty After Sam Darnold Injury

While the veteran Lock was able to lead the Seahawks to victory with 13 unanswered points in the second half, it’s not yet clear if the backup will need to step in for a long-term stretch.

Lock went 16-for-22 passing with 187 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions, telling SportsCenter after the game that he felt well-prepared for the relief appearance.

“It’s the same thing every week,” Lock said. “I don’t know when my number is going to get called. I’ve done everything up to this point, from elementary school, middle school, high school and college, to be ready for moments like this. It’d be a shame if I wasn’t ready.”

If the Seahawks were to lose Darnold for a long stretch, they could look for more quarterback depth behind Lock. Second-year signal-caller Jalen Milroe is the team’s emergency quarterback, but he has little NFL experience.