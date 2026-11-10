Seahawks Floated as Trade Fit for Former 1st-Round Pick Amid WR Search

The Seattle Seahawks could have their sights set on an offensive acquisition before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Seattle is searching for a wide receiver to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

That search has prompted speculation about several possible targets, including Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Brendon Nelson of Seahawks On SI identified the former first-round pick as an option for general manager John Schneider.

“Quentin Johnston, if the Los Angeles Chargers ever want to join the party, would be fascinating to me,” Nelson wrote.

Johnston, 25, was selected No. 21 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. He has since produced consecutive seasons with more than 700 receiving yards.

The Seahawks head into Tuesday’s deadline at 5-4 following their 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks Named Potential Landing Spot for Chargers WR

Johnston has shown flashes of the talent that made him a first-round selection out of TCU.

He caught 55 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. The following season, he finished with 51 receptions, 735 yards and eight scores.

The 6-foot-2 receiver has taken a smaller role in Los Angeles’ offense this year.

Through the Chargers’ first nine games, Johnston has recorded 13 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown, according to the team’s official statistics.

Seattle could use an established target alongside Smith-Njigba, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards during Sunday’s victory.

The Seahawks have had injuries across their offense, including a knee issue that kept Rashid Shaheed out against Arizona.

Johnston would offer a different element on the outside, with his size and ability to stretch the field helping Seattle’s passing attack.

There’s one financial complication.

The Chargers exercised Johnston’s fifth-year option in April, guaranteeing approximately $18 million for 2027. He is, therefore, under contract past this season.

Seattle would need to account for that salary before pursuing a deal.

Seahawks May Need to Address Wide Receiver Depth

Seattle has relied heavily on Smith-Njigba throughout the season.

The former Ohio State standout has stayed productive despite injuries at quarterback and along the offensive line.

Meanwhile, Starting quarterback Sam Darnold missed Sunday’s win with quadricep and rib injuries. Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Monday that Darnold will also miss Week 10 against Las Vegas.

Drew Lock is expected to start again.

The Seahawks could use someone else to ease the burden on Smith-Njigba, but Nelson questioned if the offense provides enough targets to justify a trade.

Seattle has other weapons, including Cooper Kupp, Shaheed and Tory Horton.

The organization must decide whether an extra pass catcher would improve its chances in the NFC playoff race.

There has been no indication that Los Angeles is actively shopping Johnston or that Seattle has contacted the Chargers about him.

The deadline arrives Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.