Seattle Seahawks’ $51 Million WR ‘Light Years Ahead’ With Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Rashid Shaheed in the middle of a championship season, giving Sam Darnold a vertical threat with no time to build a real offseason connection.

Nine months later, the time spent together is starting to show.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reported from training camp on July 31 that Darnold and Shaheed continued to show improved synchronization.

Bell added that the two worked together at a college field in Southern California near Darnold’s San Clemente home last month and are now “light years ahead” of where they were when Shaheed arrived in Seattle.

That development could give the Seahawks further firepower in an offense coming off a Super Bowl run.

Shaheed made an immediate impact after arriving from the New Orleans Saints last November, though most of his biggest moments came on special teams.

A full offseason with Darnold gives Seattle a chance to change that in 2026.

Shaheed, Darnold Put Extra Work Into Their Connection

Seattle traded fourth- and fifth-round picks to New Orleans for Shaheed at the 2025 trade deadline, dropping the speedy receiver into the offense halfway through the season.

The outcomes through the air were modest.

Shaheed caught 15 passes for 188 yards in nine regular-season games with the Seahawks and didn’t score a receiving touchdown.

His value showed up elsewhere.

He returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Atlanta, a punt for a score against the Rams and then opened Seattle’s divisional-round win over the 49ers with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Shaheed’s work earned him his second Pro Bowl selection and helped convince Seattle to keep him long term.

The Seahawks re-signed him to a three-year, $51 million contract in March, with $34.7 million guaranteed.

The contract came with the necessary direction of sharper development as a receiver.

Shaheed said after re-signing that he was excited to have a full offseason with Seattle and see his role continue to grow. The team’s official website later identified a larger offensive workload as one of the central storylines surrounding him entering training camp.

The extra work with Darnold appears to be part of that process.

Their sessions in Southern California gave them time to sharpen their timing away from the structured offseason program, something they simply did not have after last year’s trade.

Seahawks Could Unlock Another Level of Shaheed’s Speed

Darnold already knows how dangerous Shaheed can be.

Shortly after the trade last season, the quarterback praised his new teammate’s speed, route-running ability and versatility while discussing the importance of developing chemistry with him.

Seattle saw flashes, but the timing of the trade made an immediate transformation difficult.

Shaheed had already produced 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for New Orleans before the deal. His receiving production dipped after joining Seattle even as his return ability became one of the Seahawks’ biggest weapons during their championship run.

The 2026 version has had months to learn Darnold’s preferences and settle into the offense, which is key for a receiver whose speed can punish mistakes in coverage to create explosive opportunities downfield.

Darnold is coming off a 4,048-yard regular season with 25 touchdown passes before helping Seattle win Super Bowl LX.

If he can help to turn Shaheed into a more consistent receiving threat, the Seahawks will have another way to stretch defenses and create space elsewhere.

The early camp signals suggest that work is paying off.