Seahawks Release ‘Elite’ Rookie LB Just Days After Signing Him

The Seattle Seahawks are making some quick offseason evaluations, parting ways with a pair of rookies just days after signing them including one who earned praise for his “elite” skills.
The Seahawks announced on May 6 that they waived defensive end T.J. Jackson and linebacker Jackson Woodard after close to a week with the team.
“Both rookies signed with the Seahawks as undrafted free agents last week, then took part in last weekend’s rookie minicamp,” the team noted. “The moves leave the Seahawks with two open spots on their 90-man roster.”
Jackson Woodard Turned Heads in College
Woodard was seen as a potential NFL draft pick, especially after a senior season at UNLV where he was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker ranked fourth in the FBS with 135 tackles, including 17 tackles for a loss.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted that Woodard could grow into an average NFL backup or special teamer, but now he will need to find somewhere other than Seattle to make that happen.
“Fifth-year senior inside linebacker with jarring production in his two seasons as a starter,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft analysis of Woodard. “Woodard has elite coverage instincts and ball production from both zone and man. He can match backs and tight ends at break points and read quarterbacks like a book.”
Woodard was expected to compete for a place as a reserve or on the practice squad in Seattle. Jackson likely would have faced a similar challenge, though the Seahawks instead opted to create some roster flexibility ahead of offseason activities.
Seahawks Could Have Other Roster Plans
With both Woodard and Jackson cut loose just a week after signing with the team, the Seahawks could turn their attention to the other side of the ball. The team made only light investments into its wide receiving corps, taking Colorado State’s Tory Horton in the fifth round and UNLV’s Ricky White III in the seventh round.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar suggested the Seahawks could help fill the void with one of the biggest names left on the open market — former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper is coming off an uneven season that started with the Cleveland Browns before he was moved to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the trade deadline. Though he made some big contributions for the Bills, he was quiet other times including a win over the Detroit Lions where he had n targets.
Bachar suggested the Seahawks could get a major boost from Cooper.
“Seattle’s wide receiver corps underwent major changes during the offseason, as the team parted ways with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett,” he wrote. “Jaxon Smith-Njigba will operate as the top weapon for new quarterback Sam Darnold, and the Seahawks also signed Cooper Kupp in free agency.”
The Seahawks already added another Bills cast-off, speedy wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He was released by the Bills midway through the 2024 season and found some success after signing with the New Orleans Saints, making 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns.
