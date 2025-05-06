Seahawks Release ‘Elite’ Rookie LB Just Days After Signing Him

“Fifth-year senior inside linebacker with jarring production in his two seasons as a starter,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft analysis of Woodard. “Woodard has elite coverage instincts and ball production from both zone and man. He can match backs and tight ends at break points and read quarterbacks like a book.”

Woodard was expected to compete for a place as a reserve or on the practice squad in Seattle. Jackson likely would have faced a similar challenge, though the Seahawks instead opted to create some roster flexibility ahead of offseason activities.

Seahawks Could Have Other Roster Plans

With both Woodard and Jackson cut loose just a week after signing with the team, the Seahawks could turn their attention to the other side of the ball. The team made only light investments into its wide receiving corps, taking Colorado State’s Tory Horton in the fifth round and UNLV’s Ricky White III in the seventh round.