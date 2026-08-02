Seahawks Rookie Gets First-Team Reps, Richard Sherman’s Number

Bud Clark left Saturday’s training-camp practice with two signs that his existence within the organization is beginning to change.

The Seattle Seahawks’ second-round safety received his first extensive work with the starting defense, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Clark also came away from his latest conversation with franchise legend Richard Sherman carrying something that could help well beyond one practice.

“He gave me his number,” Clark said through a smile after speaking with Sherman.

The developments gave Seattle’s rookie one of his most meaningful days since the team selected him at No. 64 overall.

The first-team snaps placed Clark directly into the competition for a role in the defending champions’ secondary, while Sherman offered him a direct line to one of the most accomplished defensive backs in franchise history.

Clark’s First-Team Work Changes Camp Picture

Clark opened training camp behind the leading candidates at safety.

An early camp report said he had worked primarily with the second- and third-team defenses, and veterans received the first opportunities behind the projected starters.

That made Saturday’s promotion worth watching.

The Seahawks entered camp with Ty Okada viewed as the favorite to start opposite Julian Love. Okada started 11 games in 2025 and proved he could handle multiple assignments in head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Clark, however, arrived with the draft investment and playmaking production to make the competition uncomfortable.

Seattle’s coaching staff noted before camp that the challenge would be deciding how much to place on Clark’s plate.

He played safety, nickel and corner at TCU, giving Macdonald several ways to use him. The rookie recorded 15 interceptions over his final four college seasons and described himself as a versatile “ballhawk” after the draft.

His early camp work has started to support that description. Clark intercepted Jalen Milroe and returned the tipped pass for a touchdown during Tuesday’s practice.

Macdonald later called that Clark’s best practice of camp and praised his execution, communication and preparation.

Seattle can use him as a traditional safety, a nickel defender or an extra defensive back in Macdonald’s pressure packages.

Saturday gave the coaching staff its first extended look at how he fits alongside the starters.

Sherman Gives Clark a Direct Line

Clark’s relationship with Sherman has changed quickly since rookie minicamp.

When Sherman visited the team in May, Clark admitted he had to stop himself from acting like a fan.

He said he had looked up to Sherman since childhood and nearly asked him for a picture before reminding himself that he was now a Seahawks player.

Three months later, Clark has Sherman’s phone number.

During that rookie-minicamp visit, he gave on-field pointers to third-round cornerback Julian Neal and spoke with members of a draft class that included four defensive backs.

Clark grew up admiring Kam Chancellor’s physical style, but his own path to the field could depend heavily on coverage versatility and ball production.

Sherman can offer perspective in those areas as Clark learns the details required to play in a complex NFL secondary.

The Seahawks didn’t need Clark to win a starting job during the first week of camp.

They needed him to stack strong practices and show he could handle more responsibility.

He has now earned praise from Macdonald and received his first sustained work with the starters.

Getting Sherman’s number is the icing on the cake.