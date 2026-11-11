Seahawks Dealt Unfortunate Quarterback News Days Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks have had a season of unpredictability at quarterback, and NFL rumors are already buzzing that things could be even more eventful this offseason. Not only do the Seahawks face a potential decision on who should start between Sam Darnold or Drew Lock this season, but the team’s choice will likely impact this offseason.

For now, Lock will start against the Las Vegas Raiders as Darnold is sidelined with multiple injuries. Yet, Darnold is expected to eventually be healthy enough to return to the field.

Seattle is in danger of losing Lock in NFL free agency to a team looking for a new starting quarterback. If the Seahawks opt to stick with Darnold once the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is healthy, it could mean Lock will be playing elsewhere in 2027.

ESPN’s Ben Solak laid out why Lock’s stock is going up around the NFL with the potential to land a multi-year contract to be a team’s starting quarterback.

“My guess is that Lock signs a two-year deal with a ton of guarantees in Year 1 and basically a team option in Year 2 — a number low enough that the team might keep him as a backup or camp competition if he’s middling, while also allowing for a restructure and/or extension if he excels as a starter,” Solak wrote in a November 10, story titled, “Seven things Solak thinks for NFL Week 10: Jaguars trades, All-Pro picks, more.”

“When Gardner Minshew II signed such a deal with the Raiders in 2024, his $12.5 million average annual value was worth roughly 5% of the cap ceiling. Assuming the cap is about $327 million in 2027, that would be a two-year, $32.5 million deal ($16.3 million per year) with guarantees in Year 1.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Led the NFL in Turnovers in 2025

There is not a clear cut path for the Seahawks to follow moving forward. The most obvious answer is for Seattle to stick with Darnold once the quarterback is fully healthy.

Darnold is the quarterback who led the Seattle to a Super Bowl, and it sounds crazy to move on from a Pro Bowl quarterback less than one year later. Yet, Darnold is playing poorly and his nine interceptions nearly match his 10 interceptions in seven appearances this season.

Is it possible that Seattle was fortunate with Darnold during the NFL postseason stretch. Remember, Darnold’s struggles go beyond this season as the quarterback also led the NFL in turnovers in 2025.

Should Seahawks Continue Starting QB Drew Lock & Bench Sam Darnold?

Okay, so maybe you are convinced that Darnold is no longer the answer, but Lock may not be an automatic improvement for the Seahawks’ title chances. Yes, the Seahawks have been able to win when Lock has been the starter in Darnold’s absence.

Lock and the Seattle offense have primarily taken advantage of playing poor teams while leaning on the team’s defense. The struggles of both offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and the offensive line are going to be present regardless of whether Darnold or Lock are under center.

Seahawks Rumors: Drew Lock Is Expected to Land Lucrative Contract to be a Starting QB on Another Team

The Seahawks may realize by the end of the season that neither Darnold or Lock are the team’s long-term answer at quarterback. Darnold’s three-year, $100 million contract is slated to go through the 2027 season.

Seattle can move on from Darnold as soon as this offseason, but cutting ties with the quarterback comes with a hefty $19 million cap hit, per Spotrac. Lock is in the final months of a two-year, $5 million contract before becoming a free agent.

If Lock does get an offer to be a starting quarterback elsewhere, the Seahawks face a major decision ahead of the 2027 season. Should the Seahawks stick with Darnold at quarterback or bench the 2-time Pro Bowler in favor of Lock permanently?

Let us know what you would do in the comments.