Seattle Seahawks’ Record $9.6 Billion Sale Clears Major NFL Hurdle

The Seattle Seahawks’ record-setting ownership sale is moving toward the finish line.

NFL owners serving on the league’s finance committee and ownership policy committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of the $9.612 billion sale from the Paul G. Allen estate to the Khosla family, Front Office Sports reporter Mark Maske reported Thursday.

Maske reported that the NFL informed its teams of the two committees’ recommendation. The development removes one of the largest remaining procedural hurdles before the transaction can become official.

The next step comes Aug. 26, when the league’s full ownership group is scheduled to meet in Atlanta. The sale needs approval from at least 24 of the NFL’s 32 owners. With unanimous recommendations from two influential committees in hand, Seattle appears to be closing in on its first ownership change since 1997.

Seahawks Sale Now Heads to Aug. 26 Vote

The Seahawks announced July 11 that the Allen estate had reached a formal agreement to sell the franchise to an ownership group led by the Khosla family, including venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

The team did not disclose financial terms in its announcement, but ESPN reported a $9.612 billion purchase price. That figure would establish a new NFL record, comfortably surpassing the $6.05 billion paid for the Washington Commanders in 2023.

Thursday’s update provides an important sign that the league’s review has gone smoothly.

The finance committee plays a central role in evaluating franchise transactions, including the financial structure of a deal and the makeup of an ownership group. The ownership policy committee also reviewed the proposed transaction before Wednesday’s unanimous votes.

Front Office Sports reported that the recommendation makes approval by the full ownership group next week highly likely. If the owners sign off, the transaction could close in September.

The process has moved quickly since Seattle formally announced in February that the franchise was being put up for sale. The Allen estate said at the time that the move followed Paul Allen’s directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct the proceeds to philanthropy.

Allen bought the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million and helped keep the franchise in Seattle. His sister, Jody Allen, has overseen the organization since his death in 2018.

Khosla Family Set to Take Over Super Bowl Champion

The pending ownership change comes at an unusual point in franchise history.

Seattle is coming off its second Super Bowl championship, giving the Khosla family a chance to take over an organization already operating from a position of strength. Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider remain in place as the team prepares for its title defense.

The Seahawks said in July that the Khosla family would become the franchise’s controlling owner once the transaction receives NFL approval.

A subsequent league memo identified Neeru Khosla, Vinod Khosla’s wife, as the prospective controlling owner, while their son, Neal Khosla, may have a significant leadership role. Vinod Khosla, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems and longtime venture capitalist, also must relinquish his minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers as part of the transaction.

When the agreement was announced, Khosla said his family was “honored to be entrusted” with the franchise and emphasized its desire to continue the winning legacy Allen established.

That transition still requires the owners’ vote. Wednesday’s unanimous committee recommendations, however, brought the finish line considerably closer.

Barring an unexpected turn Aug. 26, the largest franchise sale in NFL history may usher Seattle into a new ownership era before the defending champions get deep into the 2026 season.