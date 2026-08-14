Seahawks’ $100.5 Million Player Jumps 51 Spots in NFL Top 100

The Seattle Seahawks took a gamble when they handed Sam Darnold a three-year contract in March 2025.

A Super Bowl win later, the rest of the NFL appears sold.

Darnold was unveiled as the No. 21 player on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 list, a massive 51-spot improvement from his debut at No. 72 last year.

The annual ranking is determined by votes from NFL players, giving Darnold another measure of how much his standing around the league has changed.

The Seahawks announced his latest ranking on X and celebrated the quarterback’s rise following his first championship season.

Seattle signed Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract with $55 million guaranteed after his breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings.

The move paid off immediately, and Darnold’s latest ranking reminds us of far his career has traveled.

Darnold Vaults From No. 72 to No. 21

Darnold made his first NFL Top 100 appearance after throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with Minnesota in 2024. His peers placed him at No. 72.

A year later, he is knocking on the door of the top 20.

Darnold threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his first regular season with Seattle, completing 67.7% of his passes as the Seahawks finished 14-3 and earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

He also made the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season.

His placement also puts him ahead of a collection of accomplished quarterbacks already unveiled on the list.

Bleacher Report noted that Darnold ranks above Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Caleb Williams and Dak Prescott on the player-voted list.

That represents a striking shift for a quarterback who entered Seattle trying to prove his Minnesota resurgence could work with another organization.

The postseason strengthened his case.

Darnold threw for 672 yards, five touchdowns and zero turnovers across three playoff victories.

He saved his biggest passing performance for the NFC Championship Game, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns while going toe-to-toe with eventual NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

Seattle went through its entire postseason run without committing a turnover, becoming the first Super Bowl champion to accomplish that feat.

Darnold Eyes Room to Improve After Super Bowl Run

Darnold’s ascent has continued elsewhere this offseason.

An annual survey of coaches and executives conducted by The Athletic moved him into the second tier of NFL quarterbacks. His average tier score improved from 4.00 three years ago to 2.36 this summer, with one head coach praising the quarterback’s play over the past two seasons.

Darnold, meanwhile, has sounded more interested in refinement than recognition.

“I think I can always get better,” Darnold said during training camp, per Seahawks.com. He pointed specifically to his footwork, accuracy while moving through progressions and deep-ball work as areas he continues to address.

That approach fits a career that has changed a lot over the past two seasons.

Darnold went from a one-year opportunity in Minnesota to a $100.5 million deal in Seattle, then helped deliver the Seahawks their second Super Bowl championship.

Now the players lining up against him have pushed him 51 spots up their annual ranking.

No. 21 is another milestone.

Darnold is heading into 2026 believing there is still somewhere higher to go.