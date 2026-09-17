Sam Darnold’s Injury Return a ‘Long Shot’ for Seahawks vs. Commanders, Says NFL Insider

The Seattle Seahawks now have a more defined window for Sam Darnold’s return, and the latest word from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport points toward Week 4 rather than an immediate comeback.

Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football” on Sept. 17 that Darnold has at least some possibility of returning in Week 3, but he framed that scenario as the optimistic end of the quarterback’s recovery.

“We’ll see about next week, seems to be a bit of a long shot, but he at least has a chance,” Rapoport said in an injury update.

He then surfaced a more concrete target.

“I’d say Week 4 [is] probably the most likely target for Darnold,” Rapoport added.

The update means Drew Lock in the starting role for at least Sunday’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals and potentially Seattle’s Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

A Week 4 return would put Darnold back under center against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Darnold suffered a glute injury on Seattle’s opening possession of its 13-10 Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks initially feared a hip injury, but further testing showed the hip joint was unaffected and the issue was a soft-tissue injury.

Head coach Mike Macdonald officially ruled Darnold out for Week 2 on Sept. 16, while also saying Seattle does not anticipate placing him on injured reserve. The team plans to reevaluate him on a daily basis and again next week.

Rapoport Points to Week 4 for Darnold

Rapoport’s update offers a useful middle ground after several different timelines surfaced following Darnold’s injury.

The Seahawks have consistently described the injury as short term, and keeping Darnold off injured reserve preserves the possibility of an earlier return. Rapoport’s latest report suggests Week 3 remains alive, even if the odds appear to favor one more week of recovery.

That distinction matters for a Seattle team trying to navigate the opening stretch of its title defense without disrupting Darnold’s rehabilitation.

Darnold is coming off a strong first season in Seattle. He threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2025 while earning a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. The Seahawks finished 14-3 and went on to win Super Bowl LX.

If Week 4 becomes the return date, Darnold would miss two full games before rejoining the offense. It would also give him a chance to get back into rhythm before Seattle’s Week 5 NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

For now, the Seahawks appear willing to take the longer view rather than push their starter back for Washington.

Lock Gets Another Start While Seahawks Wait

Lock already showed Seattle can survive a sudden Darnold absence.

Thrown into the opener with little warning, Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. He finished with a 113.3 passer rating and helped the Seahawks erase a 10-0 deficit against New England.

Macdonald confirmed Lock will start against Arizona, while second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe will serve as the backup. Seattle is proceeding with those two quarterbacks while Darnold rehabs, another indication the organization expects its starter’s absence to remain relatively brief.

Lock will now get something he did not have before replacing Darnold in Week 1: a full practice week as the starter.

That gives Seattle a more stable setup entering a divisional game, but the larger focus remains Darnold’s recovery. Rapoport’s report moves Week 4 to the center of that conversation while leaving the door cracked for an earlier return.

The next meaningful checkpoint should come when Seattle reevaluates Darnold ahead of Week 3. If he is not ready by then, the Chargers game becomes the date to watch.