The Seattle Seahawks intend to return to Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback, but Drew Lock has made the decision harder than expected.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano reported Wednesday, November 18, that Seattle plans to put Darnold back under center once he’s healthy. The team hopes he’ll return following its Week 11 bye.

Yet Lock’s play has kept the quarterback debate alive. And with $35.5 million at stake in 2027, the competition could carry consequences beyond this season.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano Reveals Seahawks’ Plans for Sam Darnold, Drew Lock

Graziano reported that Darnold remains Seattle’s preferred starter despite Lock’s success in his absence.

But he made clear that the situation is far from settled.

“Lock has played well enough in Darnold’s place that it remains a discussion moving forward,” Graziano wrote.

Lock has won all three of his starts this season. He also helped Seattle beat New England in Week 1 after Darnold suffered an injury.

The veteran delivered another strong performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15, completing 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-13 victory.

He finished with a career-best 158.0 passer rating.

Darnold, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries and turnovers since helping Seattle win Super Bowl LX in February.

Between Weeks 3 and 8, he threw 10 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The Seahawks went 2-4 during that stretch.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has maintained his support for Darnold.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald told Seattle Sports 710 AM on November 16.

Seahawks Have $35.5 Million on Sam Darnold in 2027

Seattle’s quarterback decision carries substantial financial consequences.

Darnold has one season remaining on his three-year, $100.5 million contract after 2026.

According to Graziano, the quarterback is scheduled to earn $35.5 million in 2027. None of that compensation is currently guaranteed.

The deal also includes a $10 million roster bonus that vests if Darnold remains with Seattle on the fifth day of the 2027 league year in March.

That gives the Seahawks until mid-March to decide whether to keep their Super Bowl-winning quarterback at that price.

According to Over The Cap, Darnold carries a projected $44.9 million salary-cap charge for 2027.

Seattle could avoid his $35.5 million in scheduled compensation by moving on before the bonus deadline, although doing so would still leave dead money against the cap.

For now, Darnold’s immediate future appears secure.

Macdonald expressed optimism that the 29-year-old will return against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.

But Lock’s performance has given Seattle something to consider.

Darnold helped bring the franchise a championship. His remaining games could determine whether the Seahawks are willing to pay him another $35.5 million.